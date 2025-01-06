LESCO collects Rs6m from 97 defaulters

LAHORE: Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has recovered Rs6.005 million from 97 defaulters in all the five districts- Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara- during last 24 hours of its recovery campaign.

According to sources ,the company has recovered outstanding dues of Rs3.089 million from 11 defaulters in Northern Circle; Rs1.029 million from 17 defaulters in Eastern Circle; Rs0.026 million from 14 defaulters in Central Circle; Rs0.022 million from 11 defaulters in Southern Circle; Rs0.007 million from 12 defaulters in Nankana Sahib Circle; Rs0.015 million from 12 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle; Rs0.010 million from 13 defaulters in Okara Circle; and Rs0.009 million from 07 defaulters in Kasur Circle.

Meanwhile, Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has so far detected a total of 176,803 connections from where the customers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts (Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara) during its ongoing anti-power theft campaign.

The LESCO sources told media here Sunday that the company has also submitted FIR applications against electricity thieves, out of which 164,469 FIRs have been registered in respective police stations, while 45,667 accused have been arrested by the respective police.

Grand anti-power theft operations against electricity thieves are being conducted on the directives of the Federal Power Division and the LESCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider is supervising these operations.

The LESCO chief vowed that the operations would continue without discrimination until the complete end of electricity theft. The electricity pilferers as well as the LESCO officers and employees who facilitate them are also being brought to justice.

During the anti-power theft campaign, the spokesman added, large commercial consumers were also found involved in electricity theft. Among the seized connections, 5,461 commercial, 1,712 agricultural, 359 industrial and 169,271 domestic, and all of them were also disconnected and charged with detection units. All these connections were disconnected and charged with a total of 182,014,141 units.

