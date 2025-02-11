AIRLINK 186.31 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (0.75%)
BOP 10.28 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (6.97%)
CNERGY 7.53 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.72%)
FCCL 37.01 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.59%)
FFL 14.66 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.23%)
FLYNG 24.39 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.45%)
HUBC 129.30 Increased By ▲ 2.89 (2.29%)
HUMNL 13.51 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (5.55%)
KEL 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.73%)
KOSM 5.98 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.67%)
MLCF 43.42 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (2.72%)
OGDC 200.97 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (1.24%)
PACE 6.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
PAEL 39.65 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (5.03%)
PIAHCLA 16.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.94%)
PIBTL 7.81 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.9%)
POWER 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.28%)
PPL 171.88 Increased By ▲ 3.79 (2.25%)
PRL 34.71 Increased By ▲ 1.96 (5.98%)
PTC 22.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.31%)
SEARL 105.16 Increased By ▲ 3.28 (3.22%)
SILK 1.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 35.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.56%)
SYM 17.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.23%)
TELE 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.98%)
TPLP 11.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 66.23 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.17%)
WAVESAPP 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.34%)
WTL 1.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.37%)
BR100 11,738 Increased By 128.2 (1.1%)
BR30 34,641 Increased By 524.7 (1.54%)
KSE100 111,378 Increased By 1055 (0.96%)
KSE30 34,797 Increased By 386.1 (1.12%)
Feb 11, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-02-11

KTBA concerned at FBR’s password protection policy

Recorder Report Published 11 Feb, 2025 06:36am

KARACHI: The Karachi Tax Bar Association (KTBA) has raised serious concerns about the Federal Board of Revenue’s recently implemented password protection policy, which requires taxpayers to change their passwords every 60 days.

In a formal letter addressed to Member Inland Revenue-Policy, the new policy, which mandates password changes six times annually, was implemented without prior consultation or draft notification.

While acknowledging the importance of taxpayer password protection, the association argues that the current approach may be counterproductive to tax compliance efforts.

GST return: KTBA voices concern over missing key annexures

“The policy appears to be a reactive measure to recent sales tax frauds involving fake invoices from null or nil filers,” stated Ali A Rahim, President of KTBA.

“Instead of subjecting all 5.8 million taxpayers to frequent password changes, the FBR should focus on preventing misuse of vulnerable registration numbers.”

The association highlighted several key concerns, including the policy’s uniform application to both income tax and sales tax payers despite their different filing frequencies.

While sales tax returns are filed monthly, income tax returns are annual, making the bi-monthly password change requirement particularly burdensome for income tax payers.

KTBA has proposed several recommendations, including: Limiting the 60-day password change requirement to sales tax payers only Implementing automatic suspension of Sales Tax Registration Numbers (STRN) after three months of non-filing Blocking STRNs where deregistration applications have been pending for over three months.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Taxes FBR taxpayers KTBA Ali A Rahim password protection policy

Comments

200 characters

KTBA concerned at FBR’s password protection policy

Local raw materials: APTMA says seeking a level playing field

PSDP 2024-25: Rs628.891bn development funds released in 7 months

Govt working with UAE, KSA to extract mineral resources: PM

Revenue pilferage: FBR set to introduce major changes in EFS

Power sector owes Rs148.5bn dues: SNGPL says facing ‘grievous’ liquidity crisis

87 furnaces in default: Bank accounts frozen, mobile SIMs blocked in Lesco areas

Letter to COAS not aimed at striking deal: IK

Tax dispute: IHC grants conditional relief to SOE

Lawyers protest 26th Amendment, JCP meeting

Read more stories