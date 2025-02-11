AIRLINK 186.31 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (0.75%)
BOP 10.28 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (6.97%)
CNERGY 7.53 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.72%)
FCCL 37.01 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.59%)
FFL 14.66 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.23%)
FLYNG 24.39 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.45%)
HUBC 129.30 Increased By ▲ 2.89 (2.29%)
HUMNL 13.51 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (5.55%)
KEL 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.73%)
KOSM 5.98 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.67%)
MLCF 43.42 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (2.72%)
OGDC 200.97 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (1.24%)
PACE 6.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
PAEL 39.65 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (5.03%)
PIAHCLA 16.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.94%)
PIBTL 7.81 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.9%)
POWER 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.28%)
PPL 171.88 Increased By ▲ 3.79 (2.25%)
PRL 34.71 Increased By ▲ 1.96 (5.98%)
PTC 22.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.31%)
SEARL 105.16 Increased By ▲ 3.28 (3.22%)
SILK 1.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 35.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.56%)
SYM 17.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.23%)
TELE 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.98%)
TPLP 11.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 66.23 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.17%)
WAVESAPP 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.34%)
WTL 1.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.37%)
BR100 11,738 Increased By 128.2 (1.1%)
BR30 34,641 Increased By 524.7 (1.54%)
KSE100 111,378 Increased By 1055 (0.96%)
KSE30 34,797 Increased By 386.1 (1.12%)
Feb 11, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-02-11

SU to host int’l conference on chemistry from 13th

Recorder Report Published 11 Feb, 2025 06:36am

HYDERABAD: Sindh University’s M.A. Kazi Institute of Chemistry and the National Centre of Excellence in Analytical Chemistry in collaboration with the Sindh Higher Education Commission have announced to organize a three-day international conference titled “Bridging Technology and Sustainable Science: Industry 5.0, Innovation and Ethics”, scheduled to be held from February 13 to 15, 2025 at the University of Sindh Jamshoro.

In this regard, the conference principal organizer Prof. Dr. Arfana Begum Mallah stated that a total of 130 scholars and experts from Pakistan and abroad had registered for participation, while 100 researchers will present their research papers in three different sessions. She informed that the conference will also feature 40 poster presentations.

The Patron-in-Chief of the conference will be SU acting Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Khalil-ur-Rehman Khoumbati, while the organizing secretaries will be Prof. Dr. Amber R. Solangi and Prof. Dr. Saima Qayoom Memon.

Among the international speakers Dr. Norman Fraley from the Frolich Institute for Research in Sustainable Technology (USA), Prof. Dr. Huseyin KARA from the Department of Chemistry at Selçuk University, Konya (Turkey), Prof. Dr. Murtaza Hosseini from the Department of Life Sciences, University of Tehran (Iran) and Prof. Dr. Hassan Karimi-Maleh from Wenzhou Medical University (China) will grace the event with their presentation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Sindh University SU int’l conference on chemistry

Comments

200 characters

SU to host int’l conference on chemistry from 13th

Local raw materials: APTMA says seeking a level playing field

PSDP 2024-25: Rs628.891bn development funds released in 7 months

Govt working with UAE, KSA to extract mineral resources: PM

Revenue pilferage: FBR set to introduce major changes in EFS

Power sector owes Rs148.5bn dues: SNGPL says facing ‘grievous’ liquidity crisis

87 furnaces in default: Bank accounts frozen, mobile SIMs blocked in Lesco areas

Letter to COAS not aimed at striking deal: IK

Tax dispute: IHC grants conditional relief to SOE

KTBA concerned at FBR’s password protection policy

Lawyers protest 26th Amendment, JCP meeting

Read more stories