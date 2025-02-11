Students, IT traders: FPCCI unveils ‘LaunchPad Pakistan’ startup programme

KARACHI: The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) has announced first-ever startup support program for students and IT entrepreneurs to support startups in the country by providing mentorship and investment opportunities for university students and aspiring entrepreneurs.

The flagship event, LaunchPad Pakistan 2025, is set to take place on April 19.

Under this initiative, the FPCCI will facilitate investments in startups through a network of over 500 leading businessmen from across Pakistan. The program aims to address the financial constraints faced by young talent with innovative business ideas, ultimately boosting employment and economic growth in the country.

The announcement of the LaunchPad Pakistan 2025 was made on Monday at the FPCCI Head office, where prominent investors and startup participants gathered to discuss the initiative. Sindh’s Minister for Industries and Commerce, Jam Ikramullah Khan Dharejo, attended the ceremony as the chief guest. Major investors, leading businessmen, IT experts and others also attend the event.

Speaking on the occasion, FPCCI President Atif Ikram Sheikh termed the LaunchPad Pakistan programme a “game changer,” emphasizing that it would connect investors with startups nationwide. He highlighted that over 500 top businessmen from across the country would collaborate with emerging entrepreneurs to drive innovation and economic progress.

“This initiative will bridge the gap between investors and startups, providing much-needed financial backing to young entrepreneurs,” Sheikh stated.

Addressing the event, Sindh’s Minister for Industries and Commerce Jam Ikramullah Khan Dharejo assured the provincial government’s full support for the initiative. He revealed that new industrial zones are being established in Karachi and interior Sindh, attracting investments from across the country.

Refuting claims that industries were relocating from Sindh to Punjab, Dharejo said that the perception that industries are shifting out of Karachi and interior Sindh is incorrect. “Investors from other provinces are showing keen interest in setting up businesses here in Sindh”, he added.

Prominent business leaders at the event stressed the importance of fostering a startup culture to counter rising unemployment. S.M. Tanveer, Patron-in-Chief of United Business Group, urged the business community to actively mentor university students and young entrepreneurs.

FPCCI Senior Vice President Saqib Fayaz Magoon announced that a roundtable conference and an online portal would be launched to facilitate talent matchmaking between startups and investors.With this initiative, Pakistan’s startup ecosystem is set to receive a significant boost, offering new opportunities for young entrepreneurs to turn their ideas into successful ventures, he added.

