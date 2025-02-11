AIRLINK 190.00 Increased By ▲ 3.69 (1.98%)
BOP 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
CNERGY 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
FCCL 37.82 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (2.19%)
FFL 14.74 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.55%)
FLYNG 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
HUBC 131.90 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (2.01%)
HUMNL 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.04%)
KEL 4.53 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.8%)
KOSM 6.09 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.84%)
MLCF 44.25 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.91%)
OGDC 203.40 Increased By ▲ 2.43 (1.21%)
PACE 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.49%)
PAEL 39.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.58%)
PIAHCLA 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.71%)
PIBTL 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (4.99%)
POWER 9.24 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.55%)
PPL 174.40 Increased By ▲ 2.52 (1.47%)
PRL 34.95 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.69%)
PTC 22.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.34%)
SEARL 106.75 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (1.51%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.87%)
SSGC 36.19 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (2.43%)
SYM 17.80 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.6%)
TELE 8.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.48%)
TPLP 11.89 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.62%)
TRG 66.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.03%)
WAVESAPP 11.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.27%)
YOUW 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.7%)
BR100 11,868 Increased By 130.5 (1.11%)
BR30 35,138 Increased By 497.2 (1.44%)
KSE100 112,344 Increased By 965.7 (0.87%)
KSE30 35,139 Increased By 341.7 (0.98%)
Feb 11, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-02-11

LEAP 2025: Minister praises Saudi cos’ investment in IT industry

Press Release Published February 11, 2025 Updated February 11, 2025 08:19am

ISLAMABAD: Shaza Fatima Khawaja, Federal Minister of State for Information Technology and Telecom (MoITT) of Pakistan, has apprised that Saudi companies, entrepreneurs, investors and business groups are expected to invest in Pakistan’s growing IT industry - and, LEAP 2025 in Riyadh will be highly-productive for the country vis-a-vis export growth, IT industry’s expansion and employment generation, said a press release.

Pakistan’s IT minister was speaking as the chief guest at Pakistan x Saudi Business Forum 2025; which was collaboratively organized by the Pakistan Software Houses Association (P@SHA) and Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) in Riyadh on Saturday - the top IT bodies of Pakistan.

Sajjad Mustafa Syed, chairman P@SHA, maintained that, despite all odds and challenges, private-sector and the IT industry performed exceedingly well - and, achieved $348 million in IT exports in December 2024.

The pace of growth in skills development; onboarding of new hi-tech verticals; domestic expansion and foreign direct investment (FDI) into the IT industry; large pool of young, committed IT professionals and perseverance of the IT companies have made it possible, P@SHA Chief added.

Sajjad Mustafa Syed stated that 425 senior, high-profile guests from the international IT fraternity; Pakistani & Saudi Government officials; diplomat community; CEOs and Country Directors of big IT companies from across the world; large-scale importers of IT services and investors attended the dinner and networking session at Pakistan x Saudi Business Forum.

Muhammad Umair Nizam, Senior Vice Chairman and the Brand Chair of P@SHA, stressed that the IT industry remained positive and on-course during multiple challenges encountered last year. We did not heed to the negative propaganda against the IT industry of Pakistan; and, not only expanded our base; but also, created more jobs and fulfilled bigger export orders successfully, he added.

Ahmed Farooq, Ambassador of Pakistan to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), acknowledged the endeavors of P@SHA that it is making a huge mark in LEAP 2025 and the important events embedded with the mega event. It gives the world a much needed impression of the collective efforts of the Pakistani government and private-sector aimed at projecting and positioning the country as the next big tech destination of the world, he added.

Abu Bakar, CEO PSEB, explained that the objective to take P@SHA onboard was to have the maximum participation of IT companies in the Pakistan x Saudi Business Forum and LEAP 2025. Because, P@SHA, being the sole and apex trade body of the entire IT industry, has tangible connections and working relationships in all sub-sectors and verticals - across length and breadth of Pakistan and beyond, he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

KSA IT sector IT industry investments MOITT Pakistan and Saudi Arabia Saudi companies Saudi investment Shaza Fatima Khawaja LEAP 2025

Comments

200 characters

LEAP 2025: Minister praises Saudi cos’ investment in IT industry

Buying rally continues, KSE-100 gains over 750 points

Local raw materials: APTMA says seeking a level playing field

PSDP 2024-25: Rs628.891bn development funds released in 7 months

Govt working with UAE, KSA to extract mineral resources: PM

Revenue pilferage: FBR set to introduce major changes in EFS

Power sector owes Rs148.5bn dues: SNGPL says facing ‘grievous’ liquidity crisis

87 furnaces in default: Bank accounts frozen, mobile SIMs blocked in Lesco areas

Letter to COAS not aimed at striking deal: IK

Tax dispute: IHC grants conditional relief to SOE

KTBA concerned at FBR’s password protection policy

Read more stories