AIRLINK 190.00 Increased By ▲ 3.69 (1.98%)
BOP 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
CNERGY 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
FCCL 37.75 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2%)
FFL 14.74 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.55%)
FLYNG 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
HUBC 131.60 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (1.78%)
HUMNL 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.04%)
KEL 4.54 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.02%)
KOSM 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.67%)
MLCF 44.15 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.68%)
OGDC 203.40 Increased By ▲ 2.43 (1.21%)
PACE 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.49%)
PAEL 39.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.5%)
PIAHCLA 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.71%)
PIBTL 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (4.99%)
POWER 9.24 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.55%)
PPL 174.95 Increased By ▲ 3.07 (1.79%)
PRL 34.95 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.69%)
PTC 22.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.34%)
SEARL 106.90 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (1.65%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.87%)
SSGC 36.13 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.26%)
SYM 17.69 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.97%)
TELE 8.31 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.73%)
TPLP 11.89 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.62%)
TRG 66.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.03%)
WAVESAPP 11.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.27%)
YOUW 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.7%)
BR100 11,846 Increased By 108.2 (0.92%)
BR30 35,060 Increased By 419.6 (1.21%)
KSE100 112,344 Increased By 965.7 (0.87%)
KSE30 35,139 Increased By 341.7 (0.98%)
Feb 11, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-02-11

Honda Atlas hosts special event for media

Press Release Published February 11, 2025 Updated February 11, 2025 08:32am

LAHORE: Honda Atlas Cars Pakistan Limited recently hosted a special event celebrating its long-lasting legacy and strong partnership with the media. Key stakeholders from both electronic and print media participated.

This event aimed to strengthen media relationships and underscore Honda’s commitment to fostering meaningful collaborations with its media partners.

Muhammad Naeem, General Manager Sales & Marketing, thanked the media for its role in driving innovation and progress, while highlighting Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan) Limited legacy and commitment to shaping the future of mobility.

He introduced the advanced e:HEV technology, focusing on its improved driving experience, fuel efficiency, and contribution to reducing carbon footprints.

Reflecting on Honda’s achievements, he took pride in its industry-first milestones that have set the company apart as a leader in innovation, continually raising the bar with models that redefine safety, performance, and sustainability.

The event included an in-depth briefing on e:HEV technology, explaining its driving modes and distinctive features, showcasing Honda’s commitment to innovation-driven and customer-centric solutions for a sustainable tomorrow. The overwhelming media response highlighted the interest and excitement surrounding the technology.

