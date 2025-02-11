Socio-Cultural Agri Finance Mela 2025 held in Sujawal

Sujawal: The vibrant district of Sajawal was the scene of an engaging Socio-Cultural Agri Finance Mela, organised by the SBP in collaboration with Sindh Bank and with the support of Govt of Sindh (GoS) local administration.

This event brought together farmers, banking institutions, and community members for a day filled with knowledge, cultural performances, and prizes.

The Chief Guest, Minister for Livestock and Fisheries, Muhammad Ali Malkani, graced the occasion and emphasized the importance of financial literacy and access to resources for the agricultural community. His presence highlighted the Government’s commitment to improving the livelihoods of farmers in the region.

Under the leadership of Rizwan Shamsi with his team at SBP, the event aimed to spark meaningful discussions on agricultural finance while promoting socio-cultural engagements through such events and SBP’s National Financial Literacy Program (NFLP).

The Sindh Bank team, under the guidance of the President and CEO Muhammad Anwaar was led by Deputy CEO Syed Assad Ali Shah and Head of Agriculture Bashir Ahmed Wasaan, played a key role in the organization of the event, ensuring that visitors received valuable insights into the financial products available to them.

