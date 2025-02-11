AIRLINK 186.31 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (0.75%)
BOP 10.28 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (6.97%)
CNERGY 7.53 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.72%)
FCCL 37.01 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.59%)
FFL 14.66 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.23%)
FLYNG 24.39 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.45%)
HUBC 129.30 Increased By ▲ 2.89 (2.29%)
HUMNL 13.51 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (5.55%)
KEL 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.73%)
KOSM 5.98 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.67%)
MLCF 43.42 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (2.72%)
OGDC 200.97 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (1.24%)
PACE 6.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
PAEL 39.65 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (5.03%)
PIAHCLA 16.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.94%)
PIBTL 7.81 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.9%)
POWER 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.28%)
PPL 171.88 Increased By ▲ 3.79 (2.25%)
PRL 34.71 Increased By ▲ 1.96 (5.98%)
PTC 22.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.31%)
SEARL 105.16 Increased By ▲ 3.28 (3.22%)
SILK 1.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 35.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.56%)
SYM 17.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.23%)
TELE 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.98%)
TPLP 11.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 66.23 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.17%)
WAVESAPP 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.34%)
WTL 1.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.37%)
BR100 11,738 Increased By 128.2 (1.1%)
BR30 34,641 Increased By 524.7 (1.54%)
KSE100 111,378 Increased By 1055 (0.96%)
KSE30 34,797 Increased By 386.1 (1.12%)
Feb 11, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-02-11

Oil prices climb despite trade war concerns

Reuters Published 11 Feb, 2025 06:36am

HOUSTON: Oil prices rebounded on Monday after posting their third straight week of losses, even though investors remained worried that US President Donald Trump might start a trade war.

Brent crude futures were up $1.30, or 1.7%, at $75.96 a barrel by 11:51 a.m. ET (1651 GMT). US West Texas Intermediate crude added 1.9%, rising $1.36 to $72.36. The gains could have been bargain hunting after prices fell 2.75% last week, pressured by global trade worries. “It’s tariff uncertainty which is the name of the game. This affects risk appetite in general and has spill over effects into oil,” said Harry Tchilinguiran at Onyx Capital. “After last week’s declines, some people may be buying into the dip.” Also buoying prices, Russia’s Federal Anti-Monopoly Service may initiate a one-month ban on gasoline exports by large producers in order to stabilize wholesale prices ahead of the crop-sowing season, state news agency TASS reported on Friday.

“Tighter supplies of exported Russian crude and gasoline has Middle East cash crude prices moving higher in the early trade today,” said Dennis Kissler, senior vice president of trading at BOK Financial. Trump said he will announce on Monday 25% tariffs on all steel and aluminium imports into the US. A week ago he announced tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China, but suspended those for the neighbouring countries the next day. Tariffs could dampen global economic growth and energy demand.

“The market has realized tariff headlines are likely to continue in the weeks and months ahead,” said IG analyst Tony Sycamore, adding that there was an equal chance they could be walked back or even increased at some point in the near future.

“So perhaps investors are coming to the conclusion it’s not the best course of action to react negatively to every headline.” China’s retaliatory tariffs on some US exports are due to take effect on Monday, with no sign yet of progress in talks between Beijing and Washington. Oil and gas traders are seeking waivers from Beijing for US crude and liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports.

Trump said on Sunday that the US is making progress with Russia to end the Ukraine war. Russia’s point man for relations with the US said on Monday that all of President Vladimir Putin’s conditions must be met in full before the war can end. Sanctions imposed on Russian oil trade on January 10 disrupted Moscow’s supplies to its top clients, China and India.

Washington also stepped up pressure on Iran last week, with the US Treasury imposing new sanctions on a few individuals and tankers that help to ship Iranian crude oil to China. “These sanctions on Iran and Russia, they are biting. This is tightening the market,” said SEB analyst Bjarne Schieldrop. Rising natural gas prices are also contributing to oil price gains by boosting demand for cheaper fuels, he added. Brent crude is forecast to average $60 to $65 a barrel in the second half of 2025 because Trump will be persistent in his desire to lower energy prices and he will ultimately prove to be a bearish influence on the market, Citi analysts said.

Oil prices

Comments

200 characters

Oil prices climb despite trade war concerns

Local raw materials: APTMA says seeking a level playing field

PSDP 2024-25: Rs628.891bn development funds released in 7 months

Govt working with UAE, KSA to extract mineral resources: PM

Revenue pilferage: FBR set to introduce major changes in EFS

Power sector owes Rs148.5bn dues: SNGPL says facing ‘grievous’ liquidity crisis

87 furnaces in default: Bank accounts frozen, mobile SIMs blocked in Lesco areas

Letter to COAS not aimed at striking deal: IK

Tax dispute: IHC grants conditional relief to SOE

KTBA concerned at FBR’s password protection policy

Lawyers protest 26th Amendment, JCP meeting

Read more stories