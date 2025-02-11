Cotton market: Mills sideline on lack of buying interest

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Monday remained bearish and the trading volume remained low.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 17,300 to Rs 18,000 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 8,000 to Rs 8,200 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 17,500 to Rs 18,000 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 8,000 to Rs 8,200 per 40 kg.

The rate of Balochi Cotton is in between Rs 18,800 to Rs 19,000 per maund. The rate of Primark cotton is Rs 19,300 to Rs 19,500 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 17,800 per maund. The rate of Polyester Fiber was decreased by Rs 3 and was available at 351 per kg.

