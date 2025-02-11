Markets Print 2025-02-11
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Monday (February 10, 2025) .
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
USD $ 278.70 280.99 JPY 1.80 1.85
EURO 286.85 289.84 AED 75.93 76.53
GBP 345.19 348.68 SAR 74.19 74.78
INTERBANK 279.00 279.05
=========================================================================
