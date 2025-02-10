President Zardari meets Turkish counterpart during Istanbul stopover

President Asif Ali Zardari met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during a brief stop at Istanbul Airport, where the two leaders exchanged warm remarks and discussed bilateral relations and shared interests, Radio Pakistan reported.

President Zardari is en route to Portugal to offer condolences on the passing of Prince Karim Aga Khan.

The President will meet His Highness Prince Rahim al-Hussaini Aga Khan V, to extend his condolences on the passing away of late Prince Karim al-Hussaini Aga Khan IV.

During the visit President Zardari will also meet President of Portugal, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa.

Prince Karim Al-Hussaini, Aga Khan IV, the 49th spiritual leader of the Ismaili community, was laid to rest at a private burial ceremony in Aswan, Egypt on Sunday.

Prince Rahim al-Hussaini Aga Khan V was named the 50th spiritual leader of the Ismaili community, following the reading of the Will left by his late father, Prince Karim Al-Hussaini.