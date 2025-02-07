AIRLINK 183.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-0.75%)
Feb 07, 2025

Prince Rahim Aga Khan V named 50th hereditary Imam

Press Release Published February 7, 2025 Updated February 7, 2025 08:20am

LISBON, (Portugal): Prince Rahim Al-Hussaini Aga Khan V was today named the 50th hereditary Imam (spiritual leader) of the Shia Ismaili Muslims, following the unsealing of the Will of his late father, Prince Karim Al-Hussaini Aga Khan IV, who died in Lisbon, Portugal Wednesday, aged 88.

Prince Rahim Aga Khan V is a direct descendant of the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him and his progeny) through his daughter, Hazrat Bibi Fatima, and the Prophet’s (PBUH) cousin and son-in-law, Hazrat Ali, the fourth Rightly Guided Caliph of Islam and the first Shia Imam.

Throughout their 1,400 years history, the Ismailis have been led by a living, hereditary Imam. The Ismailis live in over 35 countries and number approximately 12 to 15 million.

Ismaili Muslims Prince Rahim Al Hussaini Aga Khan V Prince Karim Al Hussaini Aga Khan IV

