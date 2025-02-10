AIRLINK 186.31 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (0.75%)
Sports

Asalanka to lead Sri Lanka in Australia ODI series

AFP Published 10 Feb, 2025 06:04pm

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka named a 16-member squad on Monday, led by Charith Asalanka for the two-match ODI series against the touring Australian team.

The first match will be on Wednesday and the second on Friday. Both matches are day games and will be played in Colombo at the Premadasa stadium.

Australia arrived in Sri Lanka last month and played two Tests and won both comprehensively.

Australia celebrated a crushing victory in the first Test, with the innings and 242-run humiliation Sri Lanka’s worst defeat in Test history.

From ‘rough trot’ to top dog: Head crowned Australia’s MVP

Australia won the second Test against Sri Lanka by nine wickets in Galle on Sunday to sweep the series 2-0.

Sri Lanka squad: Charith Asalanka (capt), Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Kamindu Mendis, Janith Liyanage, Nishan Madushka, Nuwanidu Fernando, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Jeffrey Vandersay, Asitha Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Mohamed Shiraz and Eshan Malinga.

