‘Mission: Impossible 8’ trailer: Tom Cruise dangles upside down from airplane in new stunt

Tom Cruise is seen in a new action-packed trailer for ‘Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning,’ where he is seen dangling from an airplane, as released during the Super Bowl on Sunday.

Paramount Pictures is set to release the film – likely Cruise’s final outing as super-spy Ethan Hunt – in theaters on May 23.

Cruise shared a clip on Instagram, with the caption, “ Everything you were, everything you’ve done, has come to this,“– offering more details on the denouement of the story that begun in the previous iteration.

‘Dead Reckoning’ raised the stakes for Cruise and company with its cliffhanger ending.

After surviving a train crash, Ethan is searching for a powerful AI program called The Entity that can predict his every step before he takes it. If it ends up in the wrong hands, the program could be disastrous for the world.

The previous trailer showed Ethan searching an underwater submarine for The Entity and hanging off the wings of a biplane.

“When you stick your face out [of an airplane], going over 120 to 130 miles an hour, you’re not getting oxygen,” Cruise was quoted as saying during an interview with Empire.

“I had to train myself how to breathe. There were times I would pass out physically; I was unable to get back into the cockpit.”

Angela Bassett is set to return as CIA Director Erika Sloane, after she first appeared in ‘Mission: Impossible – Fallout.’