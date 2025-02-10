AIRLINK 187.50 Increased By ▲ 2.58 (1.4%)
BOP 10.26 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (6.76%)
CNERGY 7.51 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.44%)
FCCL 37.15 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (1.98%)
FFL 14.65 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.16%)
FLYNG 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.49%)
HUBC 129.66 Increased By ▲ 3.25 (2.57%)
HUMNL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (5.47%)
KEL 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.73%)
KOSM 5.98 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.67%)
MLCF 43.65 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (3.26%)
OGDC 201.90 Increased By ▲ 3.39 (1.71%)
PACE 6.09 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
PAEL 39.80 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (5.43%)
PIAHCLA 16.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.05%)
PIBTL 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.29%)
POWER 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.28%)
PPL 172.40 Increased By ▲ 4.31 (2.56%)
PRL 34.85 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (6.41%)
PTC 22.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
SEARL 106.10 Increased By ▲ 4.22 (4.14%)
SILK 1.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.93%)
SSGC 35.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.11%)
SYM 17.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.01%)
TELE 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.98%)
TPLP 11.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.26%)
TRG 66.34 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.33%)
WAVESAPP 11.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.59%)
WTL 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.96%)
YOUW 3.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.32%)
BR100 11,751 Increased By 141.7 (1.22%)
BR30 34,739 Increased By 622.6 (1.83%)
KSE100 111,378 Increased By 1055 (0.96%)
KSE30 34,797 Increased By 386.1 (1.12%)
Feb 10, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

‘Mission: Impossible 8’ trailer: Tom Cruise dangles upside down from airplane in new stunt

BR Life & Style Published 10 Feb, 2025 02:44pm

Tom Cruise is seen in a new action-packed trailer for ‘Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning,’ where he is seen dangling from an airplane, as released during the Super Bowl on Sunday.

Paramount Pictures is set to release the film – likely Cruise’s final outing as super-spy Ethan Hunt – in theaters on May 23.

Cruise shared a clip on Instagram, with the caption, “ Everything you were, everything you’ve done, has come to this,“– offering more details on the denouement of the story that begun in the previous iteration.

‘Dead Reckoning’ raised the stakes for Cruise and company with its cliffhanger ending.

After surviving a train crash, Ethan is searching for a powerful AI program called The Entity that can predict his every step before he takes it. If it ends up in the wrong hands, the program could be disastrous for the world.

The previous trailer showed Ethan searching an underwater submarine for The Entity and hanging off the wings of a biplane.

“When you stick your face out [of an airplane], going over 120 to 130 miles an hour, you’re not getting oxygen,” Cruise was quoted as saying during an interview with Empire.

“I had to train myself how to breathe. There were times I would pass out physically; I was unable to get back into the cockpit.”

Angela Bassett is set to return as CIA Director Erika Sloane, after she first appeared in ‘Mission: Impossible – Fallout.’

Tom Cruise 'Mission Impossible 8'

Comments

200 characters

‘Mission: Impossible 8’ trailer: Tom Cruise dangles upside down from airplane in new stunt

Buying at bourse, KSE-100 gains over 1,200 points

PM Shehbaz departs for UAE on two-day visit

Pakistan seeks details after vessel carrying 65 sinks off Libyan coast

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

Biafo Industries partners with Reko Diq Mining Company

Engro Fertilizer posts Rs28.3bn profit in 2024

Oil climbs as investors weigh new US tariffs

UAE’s Gargash Group acquires majority stake in TPL Trakker’s Middle East subsidiary

All set for inking TRQs deals for rice with European Union

Pasha says concerned at current unemployment rate

Read more stories