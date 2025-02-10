AIRLINK 187.01 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (1.13%)
Pakistan

PM Shehbaz departs for UAE on two-day visit

BR Web Desk Published 10 Feb, 2025 02:20pm

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif departed on Monday to the United Arab Emirates on a two-day official visit to attend the World Governments Summit in Dubai.

He is undertaking this visit at the invitation of the Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

The PM is accompanied by a high-level delegation including Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and other key members of the Cabinet.

The World Governments Summit in Dubai will bring together a large number of Heads of State and Government, global policymakers, and leading private sector figures to discuss the future of governance, innovation and international cooperation.

The PM will deliver a keynote address at the World Governments Summit, highlighting Pakistan’s vision for inclusive economic growth, digital transformation and governance reforms.

PM to participate in WGS in UAE

During his visit, PM Shehbaz will also hold bilateral meetings with the UAE leadership as well as engage with Heads of State/Government from participating countries and leading CEOs of major multinational companies.

