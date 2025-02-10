AIRLINK 185.79 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (0.47%)
BOP 10.27 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (6.87%)
CNERGY 7.53 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.72%)
FCCL 37.15 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (1.98%)
FFL 14.62 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.95%)
FLYNG 24.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
HUBC 129.60 Increased By ▲ 3.19 (2.52%)
HUMNL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (5.47%)
KEL 4.43 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.26%)
KOSM 5.98 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.67%)
MLCF 43.31 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (2.46%)
OGDC 200.55 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (1.03%)
PACE 6.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
PAEL 39.65 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (5.03%)
PIAHCLA 16.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.05%)
PIBTL 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.78%)
POWER 9.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.95%)
PPL 172.19 Increased By ▲ 4.10 (2.44%)
PRL 34.70 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (5.95%)
PTC 22.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.31%)
SEARL 105.03 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (3.09%)
SILK 1.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.93%)
SSGC 35.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.04%)
SYM 17.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.34%)
TELE 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.98%)
TPLP 11.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.26%)
TRG 66.20 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.12%)
WAVESAPP 11.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
WTL 1.54 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.65%)
YOUW 3.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.32%)
BR100 11,730 Increased By 120.9 (1.04%)
BR30 34,591 Increased By 475.3 (1.39%)
KSE100 111,391 Increased By 1067.9 (0.97%)
KSE30 34,793 Increased By 382.3 (1.11%)
Feb 10, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Russia launches drone attacks on Kyiv, Sumy, Ukrainian officials say

Reuters Published 10 Feb, 2025 01:21pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

KYIV: Overnight Russian drone attacks sparked a fire in Kyiv and injured a woman and damaged several houses in the northeastern city of Sumy, Ukrainian officials said on Monday.

The Ukrainian military said on Monday that it had shot down 61 out of 83 drones with 22 more likely downed by electronic warfare.

No injuries were reported in the attack that sparked a fire at a non-residential building in Kyiv, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said in a post on the Telegram messaging app.

Russia’s drone attack on Ternopil kills one, Ukraine’s military says

But a 38-year-old woman was hospitalised after Russia launched drones at Sumy, which is the administrative centre of the broader Sumy region, Ihor Kalchenko, governor of the region said on Telegram. Five houses were also damaged, he added.

The photos posted by the emergency services from the site showed cars engulfed in flames next to a high-rise building with damaged windows.

The emergency services said the attack knocked out more than 300 windows and prompted evacuation of 65 residents from the damaged homes.

There was no comment from Russia.

Both sides deny targeting civilians in the full-scale invasion Russia launched in February 2022. But thousands of civilians have died in the conflict, the vast majority of them Ukrainian.

Russian drone attacks

Comments

200 characters

Russia launches drone attacks on Kyiv, Sumy, Ukrainian officials say

Buying at bourse, KSE-100 gains over 1,200 points

PM Shehbaz departs for UAE on two-day visit

Pakistan seeks details after vessel carrying 65 sinks off Libyan coast

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

Biafo Industries partners with Reko Diq Mining Company

Engro Fertilizer posts Rs28.3bn profit in 2024

Oil climbs as investors weigh new US tariffs

UAE’s Gargash Group acquires majority stake in TPL Trakker’s Middle East subsidiary

All set for inking TRQs deals for rice with European Union

Pasha says concerned at current unemployment rate

Read more stories