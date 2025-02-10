AIRLINK 186.50 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (0.85%)
BOP 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (6.14%)
CNERGY 7.46 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.75%)
FCCL 36.75 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.88%)
FFL 14.42 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.56%)
FLYNG 24.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
HUBC 128.50 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (1.65%)
HUMNL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (5.47%)
KEL 4.43 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.26%)
KOSM 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.84%)
MLCF 42.97 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.66%)
OGDC 200.55 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (1.03%)
PACE 6.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
PAEL 38.50 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.99%)
PIAHCLA 17.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
PIBTL 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.78%)
POWER 9.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.95%)
PPL 171.50 Increased By ▲ 3.41 (2.03%)
PRL 34.55 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (5.5%)
PTC 22.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.31%)
SEARL 103.00 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (1.1%)
SILK 1.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.93%)
SSGC 35.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.2%)
SYM 17.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.51%)
TELE 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
TPLP 11.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
TRG 67.20 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (1.63%)
WAVESAPP 11.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.68%)
WTL 1.54 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.65%)
YOUW 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.85%)
BR100 11,714 Increased By 104.6 (0.9%)
BR30 34,470 Increased By 354.3 (1.04%)
KSE100 111,179 Increased By 856.5 (0.78%)
KSE30 34,688 Increased By 277.3 (0.81%)
Feb 10, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

JGB yields track US peers higher to hit fresh peaks

Reuters Published 10 Feb, 2025 12:07pm

TOKYO: Japanese government bond (JGB) yields rose on Monday, with the benchmark 10-year yield hitting a more-than-decade high, in line with a rise in US Treasury yields last week, while investors continued to evaluate the interest rate outlook in Japan.

The 10-year JGB yield earlier climbed to its highest since April 2011 at 1.32%.

It was last up 1.5 basis points (bps) at 1.315% as of 0608 GMT, while 10-year JGB futures were down 0.03 points at 140.02 yen.

US Treasury yields rose on Friday as strong jobs data revisions and a decline in the unemployment rate were seen as reflecting a solid labour market. On Friday, Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba also had his first White House summit, which passed without incident.

While upward pressure on JGB yields remained, moves were range-bound as investors awaited further guidance on the pace and extent of additional rate hikes by the Bank of Japan (BOJ).

Markets currently have about 34 bps of rate increases factored in for the rest of this year following a hawkish lean in recent BOJ communications and supportive economic data last week.

“The market continues to price in an increased probability of the policy rate rising to around 1% and a higher risk of the BOJ hiking beyond that level,” Mizuho strategists Noriatsu Tanji and Yurie Suzuki wrote in a note on Friday.

JGB yields hit fresh multi-year highs as rising wages drive BOJ’s rate hike bets

However, they remain sceptical that the 10-year JGB yield will be able to continue rising over the longer term, with economic fundamentals lacking the strength to push rate hike expectations higher than they currently are, they said.

The two-year JGB yield was flat at 0.795%, while the five-year yield ticked up 0.5 bp to 0.99%, its highest level since October 2008.

The 20-year JGB yield rose 1 bp to 1.98%.

The 30-year JGB yield was up 0.5 bp at 2.29%.

JGB Japanese government bond

Comments

200 characters

JGB yields track US peers higher to hit fresh peaks

Buying at bourse, KSE-100 gains over 950 points

All set for inking TRQs deals for rice with European Union

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

Transfer of plots, commercial property: FED expected to be withdrawn

Biafo Industries partners with Reko Diq Mining Company

Engro Fertilizer posts Rs28.3bn profit in 2024

Oil climbs as investors weigh new US tariffs

UAE’s Gargash Group acquires majority stake in TPL Trakker’s Middle East subsidiary

Pasha says concerned at current unemployment rate

Aurangzeb, UK diplomat discuss investment opportunities

Read more stories