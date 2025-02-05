AIRLINK 192.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.18%)
BOP 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.17%)
CNERGY 7.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.53%)
FCCL 37.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.21%)
FFL 14.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.79%)
FLYNG 25.13 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.25%)
HUBC 127.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.78%)
HUMNL 13.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.61%)
KEL 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
KOSM 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.64%)
MLCF 44.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.83%)
OGDC 199.88 Decreased By ▼ -2.81 (-1.39%)
PACE 6.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.06%)
PAEL 39.14 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (3.14%)
PIAHCLA 17.08 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.41%)
PIBTL 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
POWER 9.61 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.23%)
PPL 172.28 Decreased By ▼ -2.77 (-1.58%)
PRL 34.59 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-7.36%)
PTC 22.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-4.01%)
SEARL 102.77 Decreased By ▼ -2.12 (-2.02%)
SILK 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.98%)
SSGC 37.46 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.52%)
SYM 17.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.59%)
TELE 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
TPLP 11.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.53%)
TRG 66.47 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (3.89%)
WAVESAPP 12.02 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.56%)
WTL 1.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.07%)
YOUW 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
BR100 11,750 Decreased By -105.3 (-0.89%)
BR30 34,652 Decreased By -320.5 (-0.92%)
KSE100 111,935 Decreased By -809.6 (-0.72%)
KSE30 35,025 Decreased By -335 (-0.95%)
JGB yields hit fresh multi-year highs as rising wages drive BOJ’s rate hike bets

Reuters Published 05 Feb, 2025 01:53pm

TOKYO: Japanese government bond (JGB) yields hit new multi-year highs on Wednesday after government data showed a rise in wages, bolstering chances of further interest rate hikes.

The 10-year JGB yield rose to 1.295%, its highest since April 2011, and was last at 1.29%, up 1.5 basis points (bps) from the previous session.

The two-year JGB yield, sensitive to the Bank of Japan’s monetary policy, rose 2 bps to 0.76%, its highest since October 2008.

“The market sees declines of JGB yields are limited as they see the BOJ will keep raising interest rates, and that hurt appetite for JGBs,” said Takafumi Yamawaki, head of Japan rates research at J.P. Morgan Securities.

JGB yields dip with US peers as investors eye Fed decision

Japan’s inflation-adjusted real wages rose 0.6% year-on-year in December due to a wintertime bonus bump, marking a second consecutive monthly gain, with government officials expressing optimism that the momentum is growing.

Wage hikes are considered a key factor for the BOJ to raise rates.

However, the market is divided about how far the policy rate will rise, making it hard for investors to buy JGBs.

The five-year yield rose 2.5 bps to 0.95%, its highest since November 2008, before easing to 0.94%.

  • The 20-year JGB yield rose 1 bp to 1.995%.

  • The 30-year JGB yield rose 0.5 bps to 2.33%.

  • The 40-year JGB yield fell 0.5 bps to 2.675%.

Separately, Kazuhiro Masaki, director-general of the BOJ’s monetary affairs department, told parliament that the central bank will continue to raise rates if underlying inflation accelerates toward its 2% target as projected.

Japanese government bonds

