AIRLINK 186.50 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (0.85%)
BOP 10.19 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (6.04%)
CNERGY 7.47 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.89%)
FCCL 36.71 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.77%)
FFL 14.41 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.49%)
FLYNG 24.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
HUBC 128.50 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (1.65%)
HUMNL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (5.47%)
KEL 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.73%)
KOSM 5.98 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.67%)
MLCF 42.98 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.68%)
OGDC 200.50 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (1%)
PACE 6.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
PAEL 38.50 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.99%)
PIAHCLA 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.53%)
PIBTL 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.78%)
POWER 9.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.95%)
PPL 171.99 Increased By ▲ 3.90 (2.32%)
PRL 34.45 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (5.19%)
PTC 22.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
SEARL 103.00 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (1.1%)
SILK 1.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 35.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.53%)
SYM 17.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.79%)
TELE 8.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 11.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
TRG 67.30 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (1.78%)
WAVESAPP 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.34%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.31%)
YOUW 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
BR100 11,718 Increased By 108.8 (0.94%)
BR30 34,552 Increased By 435.7 (1.28%)
KSE100 111,198 Increased By 874.6 (0.79%)
KSE30 34,699 Increased By 287.9 (0.84%)
Feb 10, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

South Korea holds emergency meeting on Trump’s potential steel tariffs

Reuters Published 10 Feb, 2025 12:05pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

SEOUL: South Korea’s Industry Ministry said on Monday it held an emergency meeting with steelmakers in Seoul to discuss measures to minimise the impact of potential US tariffs.

US President Donald Trump said on Sunday he will announce new 25% tariffs on all steel and aluminum imports into the US on Monday, in another major escalation of his trade policy overhaul.

The ministry said it was trying learn the details of the potential tariffs, and would work closely with steelmakers to actively respond to the potential tariffs.

Korean steelmakers supply steel to the factories of car makers Hyundai Motor, Kia Motors as well as television and home appliance companies like Samsung Electronics and LG Electronics in Mexico and the United States, industry officials said.

south korea Samsung Electronics US President Donald Trump LG Electronics South Korea’s Industry Ministry

Comments

200 characters

South Korea holds emergency meeting on Trump’s potential steel tariffs

Buying at bourse, KSE-100 gains over 950 points

All set for inking TRQs deals for rice with European Union

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

Transfer of plots, commercial property: FED expected to be withdrawn

Biafo Industries partners with Reko Diq Mining Company

Engro Fertilizer posts Rs28.3bn profit in 2024

Oil climbs as investors weigh new US tariffs

UAE’s Gargash Group acquires majority stake in TPL Trakker’s Middle East subsidiary

Pasha says concerned at current unemployment rate

Aurangzeb, UK diplomat discuss investment opportunities

Read more stories