AIRLINK 186.50 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (0.85%)
BOP 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (6.14%)
CNERGY 7.46 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.75%)
FCCL 36.75 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.88%)
FFL 14.42 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.56%)
FLYNG 24.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
HUBC 128.50 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (1.65%)
HUMNL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (5.47%)
KEL 4.43 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.26%)
KOSM 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.84%)
MLCF 42.97 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.66%)
OGDC 200.55 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (1.03%)
PACE 6.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
PAEL 38.50 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.99%)
PIAHCLA 17.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
PIBTL 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.78%)
POWER 9.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.95%)
PPL 171.50 Increased By ▲ 3.41 (2.03%)
PRL 34.55 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (5.5%)
PTC 22.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.31%)
SEARL 103.00 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (1.1%)
SILK 1.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.93%)
SSGC 35.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.2%)
SYM 17.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.51%)
TELE 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
TPLP 11.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
TRG 67.20 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (1.63%)
WAVESAPP 11.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.68%)
WTL 1.54 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.65%)
YOUW 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.85%)
BR100 11,714 Increased By 104.6 (0.9%)
BR30 34,470 Increased By 354.3 (1.04%)
KSE100 111,180 Increased By 857.1 (0.78%)
KSE30 34,692 Increased By 280.6 (0.82%)
Feb 10, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Hong Kong officials denounce attack on ice hockey players at Asian Winter Games

Reuters Published 10 Feb, 2025 11:42am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

HONG KONG: Hong Kong’s Sports Association and Olympic Committee demanded disciplinary action on Monday for what it called the “deliberate attack and injury” of Hong Kong athletes by Turkmenistan contestants after an ice hockey match at the Asian Winter Games.

Two injured players taken to hospital were in stable condition, the Association said on its website, following the altercation after the men’s ice hockey group C match between Hong Kong and Turkmenistan, without identifying any players.

The Association was seeking disciplinary action by the International Ice Hockey Federation and Olympic Council of Asia, it added in the statement.

14th Rashid D Habib Golf: Ahmad Baig defends his title

“Regarding the Turkmen athletes’ deliberate attack on our players after the competition, which caused injuries, Hong Kong has asked the organising committee to impose necessary punishment,” it said.

Sunday’s incident, in which Turkmenistan’s Erkin Kakabayev, Arslan Geldimyradov and Begench Dovletmyradov attacked several Hong Kong players, lasted a couple of minutes before order was restored, the South China Morning Post newspaper said.

Footage of the event was also posted on X and other social media.

The Asian Winter Games is being held in China’s northeastern city of Harbin.

Turkmenistan Olympic Committee Asian Winter Games Hong Kong’s Sports Association

Comments

200 characters

Hong Kong officials denounce attack on ice hockey players at Asian Winter Games

Buying at bourse, KSE-100 gains over 950 points

All set for inking TRQs deals for rice with European Union

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

Transfer of plots, commercial property: FED expected to be withdrawn

Biafo Industries partners with Reko Diq Mining Company

Engro Fertilizer posts Rs28.3bn profit in 2024

Oil climbs as investors weigh new US tariffs

UAE’s Gargash Group acquires majority stake in TPL Trakker’s Middle East subsidiary

Pasha says concerned at current unemployment rate

Aurangzeb, UK diplomat discuss investment opportunities

Read more stories