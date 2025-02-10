AIRLINK 184.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.15%)
BOP 9.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.22%)
CNERGY 7.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
FCCL 36.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.57%)
FFL 14.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.31%)
FLYNG 24.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.57%)
HUBC 126.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.33%)
HUMNL 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.07%)
KEL 4.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.69%)
KOSM 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.98%)
MLCF 42.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.45%)
OGDC 198.51 Increased By ▲ 3.07 (1.57%)
PACE 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.34%)
PAEL 37.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.55%)
PIAHCLA 17.09 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.12%)
PIBTL 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
POWER 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.81%)
PPL 168.09 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.12%)
PRL 32.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-3.73%)
PTC 22.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.4%)
SEARL 101.88 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-2.01%)
SILK 1.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-10.08%)
SSGC 35.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.17%)
SYM 17.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.99%)
TELE 8.17 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.87%)
TPLP 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.6%)
TRG 66.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.06%)
WAVESAPP 11.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.8%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.66%)
YOUW 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
BR100 11,609 Increased By 39.9 (0.34%)
BR30 34,116 Increased By 81.8 (0.24%)
KSE100 110,323 Increased By 21.8 (0.02%)
KSE30 34,411 Increased By 24.5 (0.07%)
Feb 10, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports Print 2025-02-10

14th Rashid D Habib Golf: Ahmad Baig defends his title

Press Release Published 10 Feb, 2025 06:34am

KARACHI: Bank AL Habib’s 14th Rashid D. Habib Memorial National Professionals Golf Tournament concluded in grand fashion at the Karachi Golf Club, witnessing stellar performances from some of the finest professional golfers in Pakistan.

Ahmed Baig (PAF) displayed remarkable consistency to clinch the Professional Champion Title, shooting 273 (-15) and taking home Rs 937,676. Muhammad Zubair (KGC) finished as runner-up, posting 275 (-13) and securing Rs 602,787.

The event, held from February 6 to 9, 2025, brought together top senior, junior, and professional golfers, competing for a substantial prize purse across multiple categories.

Muhammad Tariq (ICGC) emerged victorious in the Senior Professionals category, finishing with a total of 140 (-4) over two rounds. Aurangzeb Khan (KGC) closely followed with 141 (-3).

In the Junior Professionals division, Syed Ali Noshairwan Naqvi (LGG) secured the title with a total score of 151 (+7), narrowly edging out Rehan Babar (LGG) at 152 (+8).

The PRO-AM event saw 27 professionals participating, with Muhammad Zubair’s team winning the top prize of Rs 50,000. Minhaj Maqsood’s team finished as runners-up, while Shahid Javed Khan’s team claimed third place.

Kamram Zahoor was the winner in KGC Caddies, Saleem Inayat in KGC Senior Professionals and Abdullah became title holder in KGC Professionals category.

Top five golfers according to PGF criteria, were paid appearance money of PKR200,000 each among Muhammad Shabbir (Islamabad Golf Club), Muhammad Alam (Garrison), Muhammad Munir (Rawalpindi), Minhaj Masqood (Rawalpindi), and Muhammad Zubair (Karachi).

Simimarly PKR 75,000 each were paid as appearance money to Senior Pros: Muhammad Akram, Nisar Hussain and Muhammad Tariq. PKR 150,000 were equally distributed among junior professionals Rehan Babar, Muhammad Sahil and Shahbaz Ali.

Amjad Yousuf from Rawalpindi scored a spectacular Hole-in-One at Blue Hole #4, winning a Toyota Altis. Tallat Ijaz achieved second Hole-in-One in the same category and was awarded a golf kit.

The Chief Guest Governor State Bank of Pakistan, Jamil Ahmed said that Bank AL Habib’s Rashid D. Habib Memorial Tournament remains a landmark in Pakistan’s golf calendar, honouring the legacy of the late Rashid D. Habib. The Chief Guest presented mementos and awards to the winners.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

golf 14th Rashid D Habib Golf Tournament Pakistani golfers Ahmad Baig

Comments

200 characters

14th Rashid D Habib Golf: Ahmad Baig defends his title

All set for inking TRQs deals for rice with EU

Transfer of plots, commercial property: FED expected to be withdrawn

Pasha says concerned at current unemployment rate

Aurangzeb, UK diplomat discuss investment opportunities

Another member seeks deferment of JCP meeting

FSA helps in sharp increase of TP consignments

Pakistan condemns Israeli PM’s statement

KP advisor says concerned at ‘discrepancies’ in surplus budget

Changing tariff policies of US: SAI chief urges govt to take advantage

Prices of essential food items remain high

Read more stories