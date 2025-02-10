14th Rashid D Habib Golf: Ahmad Baig defends his title

KARACHI: Bank AL Habib’s 14th Rashid D. Habib Memorial National Professionals Golf Tournament concluded in grand fashion at the Karachi Golf Club, witnessing stellar performances from some of the finest professional golfers in Pakistan.

Ahmed Baig (PAF) displayed remarkable consistency to clinch the Professional Champion Title, shooting 273 (-15) and taking home Rs 937,676. Muhammad Zubair (KGC) finished as runner-up, posting 275 (-13) and securing Rs 602,787.

The event, held from February 6 to 9, 2025, brought together top senior, junior, and professional golfers, competing for a substantial prize purse across multiple categories.

Muhammad Tariq (ICGC) emerged victorious in the Senior Professionals category, finishing with a total of 140 (-4) over two rounds. Aurangzeb Khan (KGC) closely followed with 141 (-3).

In the Junior Professionals division, Syed Ali Noshairwan Naqvi (LGG) secured the title with a total score of 151 (+7), narrowly edging out Rehan Babar (LGG) at 152 (+8).

The PRO-AM event saw 27 professionals participating, with Muhammad Zubair’s team winning the top prize of Rs 50,000. Minhaj Maqsood’s team finished as runners-up, while Shahid Javed Khan’s team claimed third place.

Kamram Zahoor was the winner in KGC Caddies, Saleem Inayat in KGC Senior Professionals and Abdullah became title holder in KGC Professionals category.

Top five golfers according to PGF criteria, were paid appearance money of PKR200,000 each among Muhammad Shabbir (Islamabad Golf Club), Muhammad Alam (Garrison), Muhammad Munir (Rawalpindi), Minhaj Masqood (Rawalpindi), and Muhammad Zubair (Karachi).

Simimarly PKR 75,000 each were paid as appearance money to Senior Pros: Muhammad Akram, Nisar Hussain and Muhammad Tariq. PKR 150,000 were equally distributed among junior professionals Rehan Babar, Muhammad Sahil and Shahbaz Ali.

Amjad Yousuf from Rawalpindi scored a spectacular Hole-in-One at Blue Hole #4, winning a Toyota Altis. Tallat Ijaz achieved second Hole-in-One in the same category and was awarded a golf kit.

The Chief Guest Governor State Bank of Pakistan, Jamil Ahmed said that Bank AL Habib’s Rashid D. Habib Memorial Tournament remains a landmark in Pakistan’s golf calendar, honouring the legacy of the late Rashid D. Habib. The Chief Guest presented mementos and awards to the winners.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025