AIRLINK 186.70 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (0.96%)
BOP 10.18 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (5.93%)
CNERGY 7.47 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.89%)
FCCL 36.65 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.6%)
FFL 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.42%)
FLYNG 24.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
HUBC 128.90 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (1.97%)
HUMNL 13.45 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.08%)
KEL 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.5%)
KOSM 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.51%)
MLCF 42.99 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (1.7%)
OGDC 201.98 Increased By ▲ 3.47 (1.75%)
PACE 6.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
PAEL 38.51 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (2.01%)
PIAHCLA 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.53%)
PIBTL 7.81 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.9%)
POWER 9.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.95%)
PPL 172.50 Increased By ▲ 4.41 (2.62%)
PRL 34.48 Increased By ▲ 1.73 (5.28%)
PTC 22.49 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.31%)
SEARL 103.00 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (1.1%)
SILK 1.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.93%)
SSGC 35.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.37%)
SYM 17.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.95%)
TELE 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.61%)
TPLP 11.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
TRG 67.00 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (1.33%)
WAVESAPP 11.84 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.42%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.31%)
YOUW 3.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.58%)
BR100 11,714 Increased By 104.2 (0.9%)
BR30 34,548 Increased By 432.4 (1.27%)
KSE100 111,241 Increased By 917.8 (0.83%)
KSE30 34,717 Increased By 306.1 (0.89%)
Feb 10, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

T-Mobile, Starlink start wide-scale testing of satellite-based connectivity

Reuters Published 10 Feb, 2025 11:23am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

T-Mobile said on Sunday it has started wide-scale testing of its satellite-to-cell service, powered by SpaceX’s Starlink, as the U.S. wireless carrier aims to eliminate mobile dead zones and extend connectivity to remote areas.

The beta trial will be free till July, after which the plan will be included in T-Mobile’s premium Go5G Next plan at no extra cost. The service can be added to all other plans for $15 a month after its commercial launch this summer.

The move could mark a pivotal shift in mobile connectivity, bridging the gap between traditional cell networks and satellite technology to ensure seamless coverage anywhere on Earth.

T-Mobile said 500,000 square miles of the U.S., which is unreachable by terrestrial cell towers, can now stay connected.

The beta launch will offer text service via satellite, while voice and data features will be added later, the company announced during the Super Bowl game on Sunday.

NA panel directs PTA to fast-track Starlink’s entry into Pakistan

Customers who sign up for the trial will get a 33% discount when the service is commercially launched, the wireless carrier said.

The service could bolster the company’s competitive edge, as its investments to expand coverage, including in smaller markets and rural areas, have driven industry-leading net phone additions in the fourth quarter.

“This is something that nobody else in the U.S. has done, and one of the big distinctive things this network has is that it works across almost all smartphones from the last four years,” Mike Katz, president of marketing, strategy and products, told Reuters.

T-Mobile has been working closely with Apple and Google to “ensure that this experience is integrated directly into their OS (operating system), and this will be the default satellite system across both of those phones,” Katz said.

The carrier is offering the T-Mobile Starlink service directly to all wireless users, including customers of rival telecom firms AT&T and Verizon without having to switch.

Apple AT&T Google Verizon Starlink T Mobile SpaceX's Starlink U.S. wireless Go5G Next

Comments

200 characters

T-Mobile, Starlink start wide-scale testing of satellite-based connectivity

Buying at bourse, KSE-100 gains over 950 points

All set for inking TRQs deals for rice with European Union

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

Transfer of plots, commercial property: FED expected to be withdrawn

Biafo Industries partners with Reko Diq Mining Company

Engro Fertilizer posts Rs28.3bn profit in 2024

Oil climbs as investors weigh new US tariffs

UAE’s Gargash Group acquires majority stake in TPL Trakker’s Middle East subsidiary

Pasha says concerned at current unemployment rate

Aurangzeb, UK diplomat discuss investment opportunities

Read more stories