AIRLINK 184.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.15%)
BOP 9.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.22%)
CNERGY 7.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
FCCL 36.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.57%)
FFL 14.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.31%)
FLYNG 24.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.57%)
HUBC 126.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.33%)
HUMNL 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.07%)
KEL 4.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.69%)
KOSM 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.98%)
MLCF 42.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.45%)
OGDC 198.51 Increased By ▲ 3.07 (1.57%)
PACE 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.34%)
PAEL 37.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.55%)
PIAHCLA 17.09 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.12%)
PIBTL 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
POWER 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.81%)
PPL 168.09 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.12%)
PRL 32.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-3.73%)
PTC 22.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.4%)
SEARL 101.88 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-2.01%)
SILK 1.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-10.08%)
SSGC 35.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.17%)
SYM 17.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.99%)
TELE 8.17 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.87%)
TPLP 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.6%)
TRG 66.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.06%)
WAVESAPP 11.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.8%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.66%)
YOUW 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
BR100 11,609 Increased By 39.9 (0.34%)
BR30 34,116 Increased By 81.8 (0.24%)
KSE100 110,323 Increased By 21.8 (0.02%)
KSE30 34,411 Increased By 24.5 (0.07%)
Feb 10, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dollar gains on Trump tariff threats, euro near 2-year low

Reuters Published 10 Feb, 2025 08:15am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

SINGAPORE: The dollar firmed on Monday after U.S. President Donald Trump said he was set to impose new 25% tariffs on all steel and aluminium imports, putting pressure on the euro and the commodity-focused Australian and New Zealand dollars.

Trump also said he will announce reciprocal tariffs on Tuesday or Wednesday, applying them to all countries and matching the tariff rates levied by each country.

The move adds to jitters over a global trade war, with China’s retaliatory duties on U.S. goods due to take effect on Monday.

Trump last week kicked off a trade war, first by imposing tariffs on Mexico and Canada and then pausing them, but sticking with duties on Chinese goods.

That led to a measured tit-for-tat response from Beijing suggesting some room for negotiations.

Russian rouble weakens vs US dollar

The euro was 0.1% lower at $1.0317 in early trading, close to the more than two-year low of $1.0125 it touched last week as investors braced for tariffs that Trump has repeatedly threatened against Europe.

The Australian dollar was down 0.21% at $0.6264, hovering near the five-year low it touched last week, while the kiwi eased 0.12% at $0.5649.

The Canadian dollar weakened over 0.2% as Canada is the largest supplier of primary aluminium metal to the United States.

Charu Chanana, chief investment strategist at Saxo, said the old playbook can no longer be used because China is no more a significant supplier of steel to the U.S. after the 2018 tariffs.

“The immediate concern, however, might not be inflation, as there could be counter effects such as demand slowdown. The bigger concern is the uncertainty and the shift towards a more protectionist world.”

Beyond Trump, investor focus will be on U.S. inflation data on Wednesday and an appearance by the Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell before the House of Representatives on Tuesday and Wednesday, with tariffs likely to be in the spotlight.

Analysts have said that tariffs could be inflationary and put further pressure on the Fed to keep interest rates elevated. Markets are pricing in 36 basis points of cuts this year, down from 42 bps after an upbeat payrolls report on Friday.

Macquarie strategists said the January employment report sends an upbeat message about the labour market and overall economic growth but the elevated uncertainty has led the firm to change its view on the Fed’s policy path this year.

“Our updated view is for no change in the fed funds rate during 2025 with it likely to remain in the 4.25 to 4.5% range. Previously we had suggested there would be just one further 25 bps cut in either March or May.”

The dollar index , which measures the U.S. currency against six other units, was steady at 108.23 in early trading. Sterling was little changed at $1.23915.

The Japanese yen weakened 0.4% to around 152 per dollar, but remained not far from the one-month high it touched on Friday on growing expectation of the Bank of Japan hiking interest rates this year.

Yen US dollar Australian and New Zealand dollars dollar index China yuan US DOLLAR VS YEN

Comments

200 characters

Dollar gains on Trump tariff threats, euro near 2-year low

All set for inking TRQs deals for rice with EU

Transfer of plots, commercial property: FED expected to be withdrawn

Pasha says concerned at current unemployment rate

Aurangzeb, UK diplomat discuss investment opportunities

Another member seeks deferment of JCP meeting

FSA helps in sharp increase of TP consignments

Pakistan condemns Israeli PM’s statement

KP advisor says concerned at ‘discrepancies’ in surplus budget

Changing tariff policies of US: SAI chief urges govt to take advantage

Prices of essential food items remain high

Read more stories