Russian rouble weakens vs US dollar

MOSCOW: The Russian rouble weakened against the US dollar and China’s yuan on Friday, after strengthening sharply in the two previous sessions.

At 0850 GMT, the rouble was down 0.4% to 97.10 against the dollar, according to data from the over-the-counter market. The rouble weakened 0.3% to 13.29 against China’s yuan on the Moscow Stock Exchange (MOEX).

The rouble has strengthened by 12% against the dollar so far this year, despite new US energy sanctions, on expectations of easing tensions in the longer term between Russia and the United States as well as lower demand for foreign currency from importers.

The rouble strengthened by about 3% in the sessions on February 5 and February 6 on news about possible talks between Russia and the United States on resolving the Ukraine conflict.