AIRLINK 184.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.15%)
BOP 9.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.22%)
CNERGY 7.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
FCCL 36.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.57%)
FFL 14.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.31%)
FLYNG 24.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.57%)
HUBC 126.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.33%)
HUMNL 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.07%)
KEL 4.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.69%)
KOSM 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.98%)
MLCF 42.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.45%)
OGDC 198.51 Increased By ▲ 3.07 (1.57%)
PACE 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.34%)
PAEL 37.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.55%)
PIAHCLA 17.09 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.12%)
PIBTL 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
POWER 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.81%)
PPL 168.09 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.12%)
PRL 32.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-3.73%)
PTC 22.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.4%)
SEARL 101.88 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-2.01%)
SILK 1.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-10.08%)
SSGC 35.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.17%)
SYM 17.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.99%)
TELE 8.17 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.87%)
TPLP 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.6%)
TRG 66.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.06%)
WAVESAPP 11.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.8%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.66%)
YOUW 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
BR100 11,609 Increased By 39.9 (0.34%)
BR30 34,116 Increased By 81.8 (0.24%)
KSE100 110,323 Increased By 21.8 (0.02%)
KSE30 34,411 Increased By 24.5 (0.07%)
Feb 10, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-02-10

0.04pc decline

Recorder Review Published 10 Feb, 2025 05:35am

KARACHI: Rupee depreciated during the previous week as it lost Re0.10 or 0.04% in the inter-bank market.

The local unit closed at 279.05, against 278.95 it had closed the week earlier against the greenback, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

In a key development, Pakistan’s headline inflation clocked in at 2.4% on a year-on-year basis in January 2025, a reading below that of December 2024 when it stood at 4.1%, showed Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) data.

Meanwhile, foreign exchange reserves held by the SBP increased by $46 million on a weekly basis, clocking in at $11.42 billion as of January 31. Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $16.04 billion. Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at $4.62 billion.

Open-market rates

In the open market, the PKR gained 7.00 paisa for buying and lost 7.00 paisa for selling against USD, closing at 278.69 up and 280.90, respectively.

Against Euro, the PKR gained 37.00 paisa for buying and 7.00 paisa for selling, closing at 289.03 and 292.09, respectively.

Against UAE Dirham, the PKR gained 2.00 paisa for buying and remained unchanged for selling, closing at 75.96 and 76.50, respectively.

Against Saudi Riyal, the PKR gained 4.00 paisa for buying and remained unchanged for selling, closing at 74.21 and 74.75, respectively.

=========================================

THE RUPEE

=========================================

Weekly inter-bank market rates for dollar

=========================================

Bid Close Rs. 279.05

Offer Close Rs. 279.25

Bid Open Rs. 278.95

Offer Open Rs. 279.15

=========================================

Weekly open-market rates for dollar

=========================================

Bid Close Rs. 278.69

Offer Close Rs. 280.90

Bid Open Rs. 278.76

Offer Open Rs. 280.83

=========================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

SBP PBS Pakistani rupee US dollar USD PKR

Comments

200 characters

0.04pc decline

Tax policy for cotton sector: FBR asked to seek viewpoint of IMF

Transfer of plots, commercial property: FED expected to be withdrawn

Pasha says concerned at current unemployment rate

Aurangzeb, UK diplomat discuss investment opportunities

Another member seeks deferment of JCP meeting

FSA helps in sharp increase of TP consignments

Pakistan condemns Israeli PM’s statement

KP advisor says concerned at ‘discrepancies’ in surplus budget

Pakistan says IMF mission will visit to assess governance, corruption risks

PM Shehbaz to embark on 2-day visit to UAE on Monday

Read more stories