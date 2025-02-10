AIRLINK 184.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.15%)
BOP 9.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.22%)
CNERGY 7.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
FCCL 36.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.57%)
FFL 14.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.31%)
FLYNG 24.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.57%)
HUBC 126.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.33%)
HUMNL 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.07%)
KEL 4.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.69%)
KOSM 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.98%)
MLCF 42.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.45%)
OGDC 198.51 Increased By ▲ 3.07 (1.57%)
PACE 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.34%)
PAEL 37.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.55%)
PIAHCLA 17.09 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.12%)
PIBTL 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
POWER 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.81%)
PPL 168.09 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.12%)
PRL 32.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-3.73%)
PTC 22.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.4%)
SEARL 101.88 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-2.01%)
SILK 1.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-10.08%)
SSGC 35.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.17%)
SYM 17.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.99%)
TELE 8.17 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.87%)
TPLP 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.6%)
TRG 66.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.06%)
WAVESAPP 11.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.8%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.66%)
YOUW 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
BR100 11,609 Increased By 39.9 (0.34%)
BR30 34,116 Increased By 81.8 (0.24%)
KSE100 110,323 Increased By 21.8 (0.02%)
KSE30 34,411 Increased By 24.5 (0.07%)
Feb 10, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-02-10

HCSTSI for preventing municipal corporations from harassing traders

Recorder Report Published 10 Feb, 2025 05:35am

HYDERABAD: President of Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders & Small Industry (HCSTSI), Muhammad Saleem Memon, has taken immediate notice of the complaints received from traders of Latifabad and announced steps for resolving the issue.

The traders have raised concerns that representatives of both the Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) and the Town Municipal Corporation (TMC) are collecting taxes separately for the same signboards, causing severe inconvenience to the business community.

To address this matter, the Chamber has formally written to the Additional Chief Secretary of Local Government Sindh, Syed Khalid Hyder Shah, requesting immediate intervention. The letter urges the authorities to prevent both departments from harassing traders until the court delivers its verdict on the ongoing legal proceedings.

The Chamber has demanded that, once the issue is resolved, all tax collection regulations and revised tax rates be shared with HCSTSI beforehand to ensure transparency and to take traders into confidence, preventing any future disputes.

Expressing deep concern over the situation, President HCSTSI stated that although the case is currently under judicial review, traders are still being subjected to undue harassment. He emphasized that the dispute between the two municipal bodies is unfairly burdening traders, making it imperative to find an immediate resolution.

The Chamber has also appealed to the Mayor of Hyderabad, Commissioner Hyderabad, Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad and other relevant authorities to take urgent notice of the issue.

The Chamber has suggested that officials from both municipal bodies should be brought to the table to discuss and resolve the matter amicably.

President Saleem Memon further stressed that until the court reaches a final decision, both municipal bodies should refrain from pressuring and intimidating traders. He reaffirmed the Chamber’s unwavering commitment to protecting the rights of traders and assured that all necessary steps would be taken to resolve the issue.

The Chamber also highlighted multiple complaints from traders, who reported being threatened by municipal representatives with the removal of their signboards and subjected to inappropriate behaviour.

Saleem Memon strongly condemned such conduct, stating that this approach by municipal authorities is unacceptable and must be stopped immediately. He urged all concerned authorities to handle the matter legally and in a peaceful manner, rather than resorting to coercion and intimidation.

Additionally, the Chamber pointed out that the signboard fee schedule issued by the municipality in 2021 was highly unrealistic, imposing a fivefold increase, which was an outright injustice to traders.

The President stated that such an unjustified hike should be rationalized, as exorbitant taxation not only places an undue financial burden on traders but also fuels corruption.

He highlighted that inflated tax demands often lead to illicit settlements at reduced amounts, undermining transparency and trust in the system. He strongly demanded that tax rates be determined on realistic grounds to prevent undue hardship for traders and eliminate opportunities for corruption.

The Chamber has demanded a complete and public disclosure of all contracts related to signboard holdings over the past 20 years. This transparency is essential to determine the actual contract values, the extent of concessions granted and the real revenue received by the municipal authorities.

Unfortunately, collusion between municipal representatives and contractors has led to massive financial losses amounting to billions of rupees for the government.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

traders business community HCSTSI municipal corporations

Comments

200 characters

HCSTSI for preventing municipal corporations from harassing traders

Tax policy for cotton sector: FBR asked to seek viewpoint of IMF

Transfer of plots, commercial property: FED expected to be withdrawn

Pasha says concerned at current unemployment rate

Aurangzeb, UK diplomat discuss investment opportunities

Another member seeks deferment of JCP meeting

FSA helps in sharp increase of TP consignments

Pakistan condemns Israeli PM’s statement

KP advisor says concerned at ‘discrepancies’ in surplus budget

Pakistan says IMF mission will visit to assess governance, corruption risks

PM Shehbaz to embark on 2-day visit to UAE on Monday

Read more stories