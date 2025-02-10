AIRLINK 184.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.15%)
Pakistan Print 2025-02-10

Security forces kill seven terrorists in KP IBOs

Press Release Published 10 Feb, 2025 05:35am

RAWALPINDI: Security Forces killed seven terrorists in two separate engagements in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province on February 8 and 9.

“On night 8-9 February 2025, security Forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in the general area Maddi, Dera Ismail Khan District on the reported presence of khwarij.

During the conduct of the operation, own troops effectively engaged the terrorists location, as a result of which, three terrorists including Kharji Rehmat were sent to hell, while two terrorists got injured“ a statement from the military’s media wing said.

Another intelligence-based operation was conducted in the general area of Mir Ali, North Waziristan District. In the ensuing fire exchange, four terrorists were effectively neutralised by the security forces, while three khwarij got injured.

Sanitization operations are being conducted to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area, as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country.

