AIRLINK 184.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.15%)
BOP 9.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.22%)
CNERGY 7.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
FCCL 36.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.57%)
FFL 14.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.31%)
FLYNG 24.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.57%)
HUBC 126.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.33%)
HUMNL 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.07%)
KEL 4.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.69%)
KOSM 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.98%)
MLCF 42.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.45%)
OGDC 198.51 Increased By ▲ 3.07 (1.57%)
PACE 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.34%)
PAEL 37.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.55%)
PIAHCLA 17.09 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.12%)
PIBTL 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
POWER 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.81%)
PPL 168.09 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.12%)
PRL 32.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-3.73%)
PTC 22.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.4%)
SEARL 101.88 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-2.01%)
SILK 1.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-10.08%)
SSGC 35.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.17%)
SYM 17.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.99%)
TELE 8.17 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.87%)
TPLP 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.6%)
TRG 66.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.06%)
WAVESAPP 11.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.8%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.66%)
YOUW 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
BR100 11,609 Increased By 39.9 (0.34%)
BR30 34,116 Increased By 81.8 (0.24%)
KSE100 110,323 Increased By 21.8 (0.02%)
KSE30 34,411 Increased By 24.5 (0.07%)
Feb 10, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-02-10

Akhuwat Foundation a ray of light in the darkness: Tessori

APP Published 10 Feb, 2025 06:30am

KARACHI: Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori has said that the Akhuwat Foundation and personalities like Dr Amjad Saqib, are a ray of light in the darkness.

No one has been able to do the work that Amjad Saqib was doing in 77 years. If wealthy people spend only 10 percent of their money on the needy, there will be no poor in the country.

He said this while addressing a fundraising ceremony organized by Akhuwat Foundation at the Governor House.

Akhuwat Foundation founder and chairman Dr Amjad Saqib and Akhuwat Foundation Karachi president Danish Aman were also present in the occasion.

People attended the ceremony donated in large numbers.

Governor Sindh said that by providing Rs 300 billion, Dr Amjad Saqib, has solved the problems of 3 crore people. However, the problems of 21 crore people are still unsolved. He said that despite the passage of 77 years for the purpose for which Pakistan was created, those problems have not been solved.

He said that behind every success there is a woman’s hand, its practical form was seen in the form of providing the first loan of Rs 10,000 to a woman under the Akhuwat Foundation.

The Sindh Governor said that in the past two and a half years, I have often heard that I am being removed. I enjoy hearing this.

Governor Kamran Tessori donated Rs 2 million to the Akhuwat Foundation on his behalf.

Addressing the ceremony, Founder and Chairman of Akhuwat Foundation Dr. Muhammad Amjad said that the journey that started with Rs 10,000 has now reached Rs 3 trillion and 6 million families. 300,000 people have joined our journey.

The loan repayment rate is 99 percent.

Akhuwat Foundation has 800 offices in 400 cities of the country and 8,000 workers are serving in them.

Governor Sindh Akhuwat Foundation Dr Amjad Saqib Kamran tessori

Comments

200 characters

Akhuwat Foundation a ray of light in the darkness: Tessori

All set for inking TRQs deals for rice with EU

Transfer of plots, commercial property: FED expected to be withdrawn

Pasha says concerned at current unemployment rate

Aurangzeb, UK diplomat discuss investment opportunities

Another member seeks deferment of JCP meeting

FSA helps in sharp increase of TP consignments

Pakistan condemns Israeli PM’s statement

KP advisor says concerned at ‘discrepancies’ in surplus budget

Changing tariff policies of US: SAI chief urges govt to take advantage

Prices of essential food items remain high

Read more stories