‘Diplomats are making efforts to get maximum economic benefits’

FAISALABAD: Economic diplomacy is very important for a country like Pakistan and our diplomats posted in different countries are making serious efforts to get maximum economic benefits for the country, said Margoob Saleem Butt, Designated Ambassador of Pakistan to Switzerland.

He said that he would critically analyse the business opportunities immediately after taking the charge of ambassador in Switzerland and then he would be in a better position to guide the Pakistani exporters.

He said that Switzerland is a very small country with minimum trade volume but hefty Swiss investment in Pakistan was quite satisfactory. He said that four countries including Switzerland, Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein have formed their own block of European Free Trade Association apart from the EU.

“Pakistani products are not enjoying the facility of GSP plus in this block and our textile exporters have to pay duties as prescribed schedule,” he said and added that despite this situation, Pakistani exports have sufficient potential in that country. Regarding FTA, he said that we must critically analyze country wise situations and ink agreements with countries where Pakistan has a visible export edge.

He further said that a Swiss company was launching a hotel project for the promotion of tourism in Pakistan. He assured that he would be available around the clock to hear and resolve the issues of Pakistanis relating to Switzerland.

Earlier Rehan Naseem Bharara, President FCCI welcomed the Margoob Saleem Butt and said that Switzerland is an important economic partner of Pakistan while 15,000 Pakistanis are also working in Swiss companies in Pakistan. He said that many Swiss companies have invested in Pakistan with Nestle among the top organizations.

He stressed the need for more Swiss investment with technology transfer, adding that Pakistani textile products could be enhanced by forging direct relations between the Pakistani and Swiss businessmen.

He also underlined the importance of dairy, food processing, pharmaceutical, chemical, tourism, IT and software export sectors where mutual cooperation could benefit the two countries. He also mentioned FIEDMC and said that Swiss investors could establish hi-tech industries in fully developed M3 and Allama Iqbal Industrial Estates.

President also announced plans for a business focused delegation to Switzerland and said that our exporters could also display their brochures and export products including rice, bedsheets, towels and handicrafts prepared by the women.

Madam RubinaAmjad, Muzamil Sultan, Habib Aslam Gaba, ShahidMajeed, Farooq Yousaf, Madam Sobia Aqeel, Syed Awais, BaoAkram and other members also took part in the question-answer session.

Later Senior Vice President Qaisar Shams Gucha offered vote of thanks while President Rehan Naseem Bharara presented FCCI shield to Margoob Saleem Butt Designated Pakistani Ambassador to Switzerland. Later he also recorded his impressions in the FCCI visitor’s book.

