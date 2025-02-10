Changing tariff policies of US: SAI chief urges govt to take advantage

KARACHI: Ahmed Azeem Alvi, President of SITE Association of Industry Karachi, urged the government to take advantage of the situation arising from reports of a potential tax increase by the USA on China, Mexico, Canada and other countries.

He suggested that the government cooperate with Pakistani exporters by reducing taxes, lowering electricity and gas tariffs to decrease industrial production costs. These incentives would enable exporters to increase their exports to global markets, particularly the USA, and compete in the price race.

“We must not let this opportunity slip under any circumstances. To boost exports, an effective strategy should be formulated in consultation with stakeholders, benefiting not only large-scale manufacturers but also small and medium enterprises (SMEs),” he said.

Alvi added that this is an excellent opportunity to benefit from recent US policies. By exporting our high-quality products to USA, we can secure a significant market share.

However, exporters require the cooperation of the Government of Pakistan and the Pakistani Commercial Attaché in the USA, who can assist in securing export orders and ensure the arrangement of B2B meetings with US traders. This cooperation can lower production costs and improve Pakistan’s position in global markets by making it more competitive.

“The government should provide relief to export industries for at least one year, which could result in a minimum 30% increase in exports. This would not only bring significant foreign exchange to the country but also promote industries and create employment opportunities for the youth,” Alvi opined.

