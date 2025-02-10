AIRLINK 184.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.15%)
BOP 9.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.22%)
CNERGY 7.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
FCCL 36.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.57%)
FFL 14.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.31%)
FLYNG 24.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.57%)
HUBC 126.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.33%)
HUMNL 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.07%)
KEL 4.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.69%)
KOSM 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.98%)
MLCF 42.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.45%)
OGDC 198.51 Increased By ▲ 3.07 (1.57%)
PACE 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.34%)
PAEL 37.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.55%)
PIAHCLA 17.09 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.12%)
PIBTL 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
POWER 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.81%)
PPL 168.09 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.12%)
PRL 32.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-3.73%)
PTC 22.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.4%)
SEARL 101.88 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-2.01%)
SILK 1.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-10.08%)
SSGC 35.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.17%)
SYM 17.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.99%)
TELE 8.17 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.87%)
TPLP 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.6%)
TRG 66.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.06%)
WAVESAPP 11.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.8%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.66%)
YOUW 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
BR100 11,609 Increased By 39.9 (0.34%)
BR30 34,116 Increased By 81.8 (0.24%)
KSE100 110,323 Increased By 21.8 (0.02%)
KSE30 34,411 Increased By 24.5 (0.07%)
Feb 10, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-02-10

Changing tariff policies of US: SAI chief urges govt to take advantage

Recorder Report Published February 10, 2025 Updated February 10, 2025 06:01am

KARACHI: Ahmed Azeem Alvi, President of SITE Association of Industry Karachi, urged the government to take advantage of the situation arising from reports of a potential tax increase by the USA on China, Mexico, Canada and other countries.

He suggested that the government cooperate with Pakistani exporters by reducing taxes, lowering electricity and gas tariffs to decrease industrial production costs. These incentives would enable exporters to increase their exports to global markets, particularly the USA, and compete in the price race.

“We must not let this opportunity slip under any circumstances. To boost exports, an effective strategy should be formulated in consultation with stakeholders, benefiting not only large-scale manufacturers but also small and medium enterprises (SMEs),” he said.

Trump orders sweeping tariffs on Mexico, Canada, China

Alvi added that this is an excellent opportunity to benefit from recent US policies. By exporting our high-quality products to USA, we can secure a significant market share.

However, exporters require the cooperation of the Government of Pakistan and the Pakistani Commercial Attaché in the USA, who can assist in securing export orders and ensure the arrangement of B2B meetings with US traders. This cooperation can lower production costs and improve Pakistan’s position in global markets by making it more competitive.

“The government should provide relief to export industries for at least one year, which could result in a minimum 30% increase in exports. This would not only bring significant foreign exchange to the country but also promote industries and create employment opportunities for the youth,” Alvi opined.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Pakistan US SITE Association of Industry Pakistani exporters US tariffs Ahmed Azeem Alvi US tariff policies

Comments

200 characters

Changing tariff policies of US: SAI chief urges govt to take advantage

All set for inking TRQs deals for rice with EU

Transfer of plots, commercial property: FED expected to be withdrawn

Pasha says concerned at current unemployment rate

Aurangzeb, UK diplomat discuss investment opportunities

Another member seeks deferment of JCP meeting

FSA helps in sharp increase of TP consignments

Pakistan condemns Israeli PM’s statement

KP advisor says concerned at ‘discrepancies’ in surplus budget

Prices of essential food items remain high

Read more stories