AIRLINK 184.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.15%)
BOP 9.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.22%)
CNERGY 7.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
FCCL 36.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.57%)
FFL 14.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.31%)
FLYNG 24.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.57%)
HUBC 126.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.33%)
HUMNL 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.07%)
KEL 4.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.69%)
KOSM 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.98%)
MLCF 42.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.45%)
OGDC 198.51 Increased By ▲ 3.07 (1.57%)
PACE 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.34%)
PAEL 37.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.55%)
PIAHCLA 17.09 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.12%)
PIBTL 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
POWER 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.81%)
PPL 168.09 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.12%)
PRL 32.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-3.73%)
PTC 22.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.4%)
SEARL 101.88 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-2.01%)
SILK 1.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-10.08%)
SSGC 35.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.17%)
SYM 17.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.99%)
TELE 8.17 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.87%)
TPLP 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.6%)
TRG 66.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.06%)
WAVESAPP 11.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.8%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.66%)
YOUW 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
BR100 11,609 Increased By 39.9 (0.34%)
BR30 34,116 Increased By 81.8 (0.24%)
KSE100 110,323 Increased By 21.8 (0.02%)
KSE30 34,411 Increased By 24.5 (0.07%)
Feb 10, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

7 terrorists killed in two Khyber Pakhtunkhwa IBOs: ISPR

BR Web Desk Published February 9, 2025

The security forces on Sunday killed seven terrorists in two separate intelligence based operations (IBOs) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the military’s media affairs wing said.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the security forces conducted two operations on night 8-9 February in general area Maddi, Dera Ismail Khan District on reported presence of terrorists.

“During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged the khwarij location, as a result of which, three khwarij including Kharji Rehmat were sent to hell, while two khwarij got injured,” it said.

Four more terrorists were neutralised and four others injured in another operation in general area Mir Ali, North Waziristan District.

ISPR said sanitization operations were being conducted to eliminate any other Kharji found in the area, as security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country.

Earlier this week, security forces eliminated an Afghan national involved in terrorist activities inside Pakistan during an operation in the Datta Khel area of North Waziristan, the ISPR said.

The terrorist was identified as Luqman Khan alias Nusrat, son of Kamal Khan, a resident of Spera District, Khost Province, Afghanistan.

The ISPR added that his body was handed over to the Interim Afghan Government, as he was an Afghan citizen.

ISPR terrorists killed KP military operations

Comments

200 characters

7 terrorists killed in two Khyber Pakhtunkhwa IBOs: ISPR

PM Shehbaz to embark on 2-day visit to UAE on Monday

Dar reaffirms backing for Palestinian statehood in talks with Iran’s FM

Saudi Arabia rejects remarks by Israel’s Netanyahu about displacing Palestinians

Donald Trump says he has spoken to Putin about ending war in Ukraine, the New York Post reports

Prince Karim Aga Khan IV laid to rest in Egypt’s Aswan

Economy set to take off: PM

Russia says it sees no positive steps from US on disarmament, RIA reports

President Zardari leaves for Lisbon to condole Prince Karim Aga Khan IV’s death

‘26th Amendment to stay until withdrawn by parliament’

Read more stories