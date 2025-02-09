Afghan terrorist killed in security forces’ operation in Datta Khel

ISLAMABAD: Security forces successfully eliminated an Afghan national involved in terrorist activities inside Pakistan during an operation in the Datta Khel area of North Waziristan on 6 February, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The terrorist was identified as Luqman Khan alias Nusrat, son of Kamal Khan, a resident of Spera District, Khost Province, Afghanistan. His body is being handed over to the Interim Afghan Government, as he was an Afghan citizen.

ISPR emphasised that such incidents provide irrefutable evidence of Afghan nationals’ involvement in terrorism within Pakistan. The statement further urged the Interim Afghan Government to fulfill its obligations and prevent Afghan soil from being used by terrorists to launch attacks against Pakistan.

This development came amid ongoing security concerns along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, with Islamabad repeatedly calling for stronger measures to curb cross-border terrorism.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025