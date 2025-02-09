IK writes second ‘open letter’ to COAS

ISLAMABAD: The incarcerated founding chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan on Saturday wrote a second ‘open letter’ to Chief of Army Chief (COAS) Gen Asim Munir.

In his letter posted on his official X account, Khan said, “I wrote the first open letter to you with the intention of improving the country’s situation, but the response was given with extreme irresponsibility and lack of seriousness.”

Khan, who is the ex-prime minister, stressed that he has spent his life serving the country. “I have dedicated 55 years of my life to public service, and my entire existence revolves around Pakistan,” he added.

He said that his concerns are not only about the military’s image but also about what he claimed a ‘growing gap between the military and the public’, which he believes could have dangerous consequences. “If public opinion were taken on the six points I raised, 90% of the people would support them,” he claimed.

Khan also referenced a series of troubling incidents, including the alleged abduction and torture of the superintendent of Adiala Jail Akram, who he said was known for his adherence to the law.

“I was subjected to immense pressure, and inhuman treatment was imposed on me to increase the pressure on me, including being kept in a death trap for 20 days, where sunlight never reached,” he claimed.

He revealed that his jail cell had been deprived of electricity for five days, leaving him in complete darkness.

He also claimed that his exercise equipment, television, and newspapers were taken away, and that he was denied access to books.

In the open letter, Khan also raised concerns about being prevented from speaking with his children, stating that in the past six months, he had only been allowed to talk to them three times. “Despite court orders, I am not allowed to speak to my children, which is my basic and legal right,” Khan said and pointed out that his party members, who travel from distant areas to meet him, are also denied visitation rights, even against court orders.

“Only a few individuals have been allowed to meet me in the last six months,” he noted.

He accused the government of using “gunpoint” pressure to impose the 26th Constitutional Amendment, alleging that this was an attempt to capture the judicial system.

He claimed that this is move aimed to cover up what he called human rights violations and electoral fraud, and recruit “pocket judges” to deliver favourable rulings in his cases.

He alleged that judges who ruled against him faced intense pressure, revealing that one judge’s blood pressure rose five times, forcing him to be admitted to a prison hospital.

“The judge told my lawyer that there is severe pressure from ‘above’ to punish me and my wife,” he claimed.

