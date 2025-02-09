AIRLINK 184.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.15%)
BOP 9.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.22%)
CNERGY 7.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
FCCL 36.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.57%)
FFL 14.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.31%)
FLYNG 24.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.57%)
HUBC 126.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.33%)
HUMNL 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.07%)
KEL 4.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.69%)
KOSM 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.98%)
MLCF 42.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.45%)
OGDC 198.51 Increased By ▲ 3.07 (1.57%)
PACE 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.34%)
PAEL 37.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.55%)
PIAHCLA 17.09 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.12%)
PIBTL 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
POWER 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.81%)
PPL 168.09 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.12%)
PRL 32.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-3.73%)
PTC 22.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.4%)
SEARL 101.88 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-2.01%)
SILK 1.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-10.08%)
SSGC 35.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.17%)
SYM 17.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.99%)
TELE 8.17 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.87%)
TPLP 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.6%)
TRG 66.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.06%)
WAVESAPP 11.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.8%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.66%)
YOUW 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
BR100 11,609 Increased By 39.9 (0.34%)
BR30 34,116 Increased By 81.8 (0.24%)
KSE100 110,323 Increased By 21.8 (0.02%)
KSE30 34,411 Increased By 24.5 (0.07%)
Feb 09, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-02-09

Argentina rains save soy crop from ‘the inferno,’ exchange says

Reuters Published 09 Feb, 2025 02:43am

BUENOS AIRES: Rainfall earlier this week provided much-needed relief from dry conditions for over 60% of Argentina’s current planted soybean crop, a Rosario grains exchange (BCR) report released late on Thursday said.

The exchange described the turnaround as delivering the country’s main cash crop “from the inferno,” but said the “relief did not reach everyone”.

The rainfall allowed the BCR to lower its estimate to 30% from 50% for early planted soybeans that are in regular or poor condition. Argentina is one of the biggest global suppliers of processed soybeans, as well as a major corn, wheat and barely exporter. Proceeds from sales boost the central bank’s hard currency reserves. “These rains managed to stop the deterioration of the crop and the drop in yields,” the report said, but said areas in the northeastern core of the planted farmland have yet to benefit from precipitation. Rains are forecast there from next Tuesday and expected to cover a larger area, the BCR said, adding that the South American nation’s corn crop was also expected to be watered.

The Buenos Aires grains exchange forecasts production from the 2024/25 soybean harvesting season at 49.6 million metric tons, and the season’s corn crop at 49 million tons.

soy crop BCR

Comments

200 characters

Argentina rains save soy crop from ‘the inferno,’ exchange says

‘26th Amendment to stay until withdrawn by parliament’

Nepra facing multiple pleas against rise in Discos’ security deposit

H1 budget deficit 1.2pc of GDP

Salaried individuals: FTO tells FBR to scale back checks on telco-issued certificates

Housing finance project implementation on track: WB

PD set to clear ethanol-blending policy draft

Trade & investment: Jam engaged in strategic meetings with KSA leaders

‘FBR can’t take coercive measures without due process’

Book-building on 17-18th: Barkat Frisian’s IPO set to raise Rs1.23bn

SCBAP chief calls on CJP, endorses appointments, transfers

Read more stories