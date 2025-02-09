AIRLINK 184.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.15%)
Markets Print 2025-02-09

Selective buying seen on cotton market

Recorder Report Published 09 Feb, 2025 02:43am

LAHORE: The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Saturday decreased the spot rate by Rs 2,00 per maund and closed it at Rs 17,800 per maund.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that local cotton market remained easy and the trading volume remained low.

He also told Business Recorder that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 17,300 to Rs 18,000 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 8,000 to Rs 8,200 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 17,500 to Rs 18,000 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 8,000 to Rs 8,200 per 40 kg.

The rate of Balochi Cotton is in between Rs 18,800 to Rs 19,000 per maund. The rate of Primark cotton is Rs 19,300 to Rs 19,500 per maund.

Around, 404 bales of Hala were sold at Rs 17,300 per maund, 400 bales of Khanewal were sold at Rs 17,500 per maund.

The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association decreased the spot rate by Rs 2,00 per maund and closed it at Rs 17,800 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 354 per kg.

