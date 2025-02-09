Punjab CM to open ‘Horse and Cattle Show’ today

LAHORE: Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, accompanied by Minister for Information and Culture Uzma Bukhari, announced in a press conference that the Horse and Cattle Show will commence on February 9 at Fortress Stadium, with the opening ceremony to be led by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

This grand event will highlight Punjab’s rich cultural heritage and symbolize the province’s continued progress and prosperity. The event has been in preparation for the past four months, bringing together the diverse colours of Punjab.

The Horse and Cattle Show is set to be a family event featuring culture, literature, and the vibrant colours of Punjab. Eighty local and fourteen national teams will participate, turning it into a Grand National celebration.

The public can enjoy the event live on PTV and other TV channels from their homes. Marriyum said that PML-N’s performance is the ultimate response to the politics of misinformation and instability, and this momentum of development will continue in the future.

During the press conference, the Senior Provincial Minister stated that under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the country is on the path to development.

She emphasized that the previous government’s incompetence and corruption had nearly pushed the country into bankruptcy, but Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) successfully stabilized the economy through strategic policies.

Inflation has dropped from 30% to 4%, bread prices have decreased, foreign relations have improved, and agreements with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) have been restored.

Significant progress has been made in the education sector, with 50,000 scholarships awarded to students. Additionally, subsidized solar programs, e-bikes, and laptop schemes are being implemented.

In terms of infrastructure, 900 new roads have been completed, and urban and rural health units have been established according to international standards, she said, adding: “The government initiatives have also led to a reduction of 90,000 hospital admissions, while construction continues on the Nawaz Sharif Cardiology Hospital in Sargodha.

To improve environmental sustainability, plastic bags fewer than 75 microns have been banned, and 103 tons of plastic waste is being converted into furniture for schools and hospitals.“

In Punjab, she said 30 air quality monitors (AQI) have already been installed, with the number set to increase to 60 by March.

In the agriculture sector, farmers have received 60% subsidies on super seeders, while a tractor scheme has also been introduced. Farmers are benefiting from Rs. 40 billion worth of Kisan Cards, she added.

She further stated that Pakistan is progressing, and the public has rejected the politics of chaos and division.

She noted that the people of Punjab have dismissed false narratives and disorder, and now even the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa demand development instead of hate-driven politics.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif is dedicated to public service, and Punjab is witnessing exemplary growth under her leadership.

