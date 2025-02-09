Two police cops martyred in Bannu check-post attack

PESHAWAR: Two police personnel were martyred in a terrorists’ attack on a police check post in Bannu. It was second attack in last two days in the southern districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to police officials, the attack occurred at Fateh Khel locality of Bannu, where terrorists opened fire on the check post, killing two policemen. The attackers managed to escape after the assault.

The martyred officers have been identified as Rahimullah and Ziaullah.

The same check post was attacked by terrorists the other night as well.

Additionally, two days ago, another attack took place on a police check post in Karak, where three police officers were martyred and three others injured.

Funeral prayer of two police officials martyred in a terrorist attack in Bannu late night was offered at the Bannu Police Lines on Saturday. The funeral was attended by the Regional Police Officer (RPO) Bannu Region, District Police Officer (DPO) Bannu, Deputy Commissioner, police officials, and the families of the martyrs.

A smartly turned-out contingent of Bannu Police presented a salute to the martyrs, while floral wreaths were placed on their coffins as a mark of respect.

Speaking on the occasion, RPO Bannu Region Imran Shahid stated that the martyred police officers are national heroes who sacrificed their lives for the safety and stability of the country.

