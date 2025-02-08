AIRLINK 184.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.15%)
BOP 9.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.22%)
CNERGY 7.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
FCCL 36.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.57%)
FFL 14.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.31%)
FLYNG 24.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.57%)
HUBC 126.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.33%)
HUMNL 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.07%)
KEL 4.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.69%)
KOSM 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.98%)
MLCF 42.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.45%)
OGDC 198.51 Increased By ▲ 3.07 (1.57%)
PACE 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.34%)
PAEL 37.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.55%)
PIAHCLA 17.09 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.12%)
PIBTL 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
POWER 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.81%)
PPL 168.09 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.12%)
PRL 32.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-3.73%)
PTC 22.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.4%)
SEARL 101.88 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-2.01%)
SILK 1.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-10.08%)
SSGC 35.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.17%)
SYM 17.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.99%)
TELE 8.17 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.87%)
TPLP 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.6%)
TRG 66.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.06%)
WAVESAPP 11.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.8%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.66%)
YOUW 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
BR100 11,609 Increased By 39.9 (0.34%)
BR30 34,116 Increased By 81.8 (0.24%)
KSE100 110,323 Increased By 21.8 (0.02%)
KSE30 34,411 Increased By 24.5 (0.07%)
Feb 08, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Boeing warns moon rocket program employees of layoffs

Reuters Published 08 Feb, 2025 12:14pm

SEATTLE: Boeing warned on Saturday of layoffs in its Space Launch System moon rocket program, saying it expects to have about 400 fewer positions in line with revisions to NASA’s Artemis program and cost expectations.

The Seattle-based aerospace manufacturer said it will issue 60-day notices of involuntary layoffs to the affected employees in the coming weeks.

“We are working with our customer and seeking opportunities to redeploy employees across our company to minimize job losses,” a Boeing spokesperson said via email.

The Artemis program, which is estimated to cost $93 billion through 2025, was established by the U.S. space agency during the first administration of President Donald Trump. It represents the flagship American effort to return astronauts to the moon for the first time since NASA’s Apollo 17 mission.

CNN and NBC News to lay off employees, CNBC reports

The program, however, has had significant delays and rising costs.

Artemis 2, previously planned for late 2024 and involving a crewed flight around the moon, is now scheduled for September 2025. Artemis 3, planned as the first astronaut moon landing under the program, is now planned for September 2026, delayed from late 2025.

Boeing NASA layoffs cut jobs

Comments

200 characters

Boeing warns moon rocket program employees of layoffs

Power Division misses key targets set by PM Shehbaz

Agri-tubewells in Balochistan: Stock of power sector receivables reaches Rs530bn

AlBaik confirms expansion into Pakistan, MoC says process in final stages

Security forces kill Afghan national involved in terrorism inside Pakistan

FBR urged to establish fully operational tax office in Gwadar

Newly-incorporated unlisted companies: SECP mandates book-entry shares

Trump revokes Biden’s security clearance, escalates foreign aid crackdown

GST return: KTBA voices concern over missing key annexures

Climate change: PM demands grants for developing nations

Award ceremony: PM honours top businessmen and taxpayers

Read more stories