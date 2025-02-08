AIRLINK 184.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.15%)
BOP 9.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.22%)
CNERGY 7.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
FCCL 36.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.57%)
FFL 14.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.31%)
FLYNG 24.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.57%)
HUBC 126.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.33%)
HUMNL 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.07%)
KEL 4.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.69%)
KOSM 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.98%)
MLCF 42.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.45%)
OGDC 198.51 Increased By ▲ 3.07 (1.57%)
PACE 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.34%)
PAEL 37.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.55%)
PIAHCLA 17.09 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.12%)
PIBTL 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
POWER 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.81%)
PPL 168.09 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.12%)
PRL 32.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-3.73%)
PTC 22.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.4%)
SEARL 101.88 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-2.01%)
SILK 1.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-10.08%)
SSGC 35.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.17%)
SYM 17.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.99%)
TELE 8.17 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.87%)
TPLP 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.6%)
TRG 66.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.06%)
WAVESAPP 11.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.8%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.66%)
YOUW 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
BR100 11,609 Increased By 39.9 (0.34%)
BR30 34,116 Increased By 81.8 (0.24%)
KSE100 110,323 Increased By 21.8 (0.02%)
KSE30 34,411 Increased By 24.5 (0.07%)
Feb 08, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

North Korea says its nuclear weapons not a ‘bargaining chip’ as Trump, Ishiba meet

Reuters Published 08 Feb, 2025 10:17am

SEOUL: North Korea said on Saturday its nuclear weapons are not meant for negotiations but are intended for combat use against enemies that threaten its people and world peace, its state media reported.

The statement comes after U.S. President Donald Trump hosted Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba at the White House on Friday. The two leaders expressed their commitment to ensuring North Korea ends its nuclear weapons programme.

KCNA did not mention the meeting between the U.S. and Japanese leaders but instead cited reported comments by officials of NATO and the EU that reiterated demands for a complete denuclearisation of North Korea.

“We say this clearly again: our nuclear weapons are not an advertisement to get anyone’s recognition and even less a bargaining chip to be exchanged for some money,” KCNA said in a statement.

Trump says he will reach out to North Korea’s Kim Jong Un

“Our nuclear forces are for unwavering combat use to swiftly eliminate any attempts by enemy forces that infringe on our country’s sovereignty and the safety of our people and threaten world peace,” it said.

North Korea has not responded directly to overtures from Trump to resume contact with its leader Kim Jong Un and instead stressed its intention to “bolster” its nuclear forces.

Trump said on Friday he “will have relations with North Korea and with Kim Jong Un,” adding he had a good rapport with Kim. The two held unprecedented summit meetings during Trump’s first presidency.

On January 20 when he was inaugurated for his second term, Trump said the North was a “nuclear power,” raising questions whether he would pursue arms reduction talks rather than denuclearisation negotiations.

“The two leaders expressed their serious concerns over and the need to address North Korea’s nuclear and missile programs and reaffirmed their resolute commitment to the complete denuclearization of North Korea,” a joint statement by Trump and Ishiba issued after their talks said.

Donald Trump NATO North Korea nuclear weapons

Comments

200 characters

North Korea says its nuclear weapons not a ‘bargaining chip’ as Trump, Ishiba meet

Power Division misses key targets set by PM Shehbaz

Agri-tubewells in Balochistan: Stock of power sector receivables reaches Rs530bn

AlBaik confirms expansion into Pakistan, MoC says process in final stages

FBR urged to establish fully operational tax office in Gwadar

Newly-incorporated unlisted companies: SECP mandates book-entry shares

GST return: KTBA voices concern over missing key annexures

Climate change: PM demands grants for developing nations

Award ceremony: PM honours top businessmen and taxpayers

SECP says it doesn’t regulate real estate investment schemes

Third session of Pakistan-Hungary JCEC concludes

Read more stories