World

China urges Panama to ‘make right decision’ after announcing Belt and Road exit

Reuters Published 08 Feb, 2025 09:52am

BEIJING: China expressed regret on Saturday over Panama’s intention to leave Beijing’s Belt and Road Initiative, urging the Latin American nation to “make the right decision”.

Assistant Foreign Minister Zhao Zhuyuan met Panama’s ambassador to China and lodged solemn representations, the foreign ministry said in a statement.

Pakistan, China sign MoUs to enhance cooperation in multiple fields

Zhao said Beijing deeply regrets Panama’s decision and that the move was “not in the vital interests of Panama”, it said.

“It is hoped that Panama will eliminate external interference and make the right decision based on the overall situation of bilateral relations and the long-term interests of the two peoples,” the statement said.

China Belt and Road Panama

