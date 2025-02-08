AIRLINK 184.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.11%)
FBR urged to establish fully operational tax office in Gwadar

Sohail Sarfraz Published 08 Feb, 2025 06:30am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tax Bar Association (PTBA) Friday requested the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to immediately establish a fully operational tax office in Gwadar.

Fazal Faraz, a leading sales tax expert told Business Recorder that the PTBA has conveyed its suggestions to FBR Chairman during a meeting held at the FBR Headquarters.

Recently, the PTBA has organized a seminar on tax awareness and compliance in Gwadar and provisionally established Makran Tax Bar, which covers the city of Gwadar, Turbat and other nearby cities.

PTBA urges FBR to establish tax office in Gwadar

There is an urgent need of fully operative office of Federal Board of Revenue (MR) in Gwadar, a city of strategic economic importance in Pakistan. FBR has a facilitation centre at Gwadar but it is not sufficient to cater the compliance need and proceeding requirements of the taxpayers.

Gwadar has emerged as a focal point of economic activity due to its pivotal role in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). The city’s rapid development, increasing trade volume, and the establishment of Gwadar Port have significantly elevated its economic profile, creating a pressing need for efficient tax administration and facilitation services.

Despite its growing importance, there is currently no dedicated FBR office in Gwadar except a facilitation centre, which is not sufficient to address the taxation and customs-related needs of businesses, traders, and investors operating in the region.

The establishment of fully functional FBR office in Gwadar will enhance Revenue Collection: With a local office, tax collection processes can be streamlined, ensuring compliance from businesses and reducing revenue leakage.

A local presence will provide much-needed support to businesses, enabling them to comply with tax regulations efficiently. Promote Economic Growth. By simplifying tax processes, the FBR can encourage more businesses to invest in the region, contributing to the economic development of Gwadar.

A dedicated office will help in monitoring and auditing business activities, ensuring transparency and accountability, the PTBA maintained.

The PTBA has urged the FBR to consider the establishment of an operational FBR office in Gwadar on a priority basis. If at the first place it is not possible, then FBR should have in place a video link facility for the taxpayers from the Regional Office at Hub or officers will visit on rotation to conduct the hearing instead of the taxpayers have to travel 5 to 6 hours road journey to attend the hearing of the case.

Later on FBR will establish a fully operative RTO in Gwadar. Such initiative will not only serve the immediate needs of the region but also align with the government’s vision of fostering economic growth and development.

The PTBA is confident that the Federal Board of Revenue will take swift and proactive measures to address the need of the taxpayers in Gwadar and region.

