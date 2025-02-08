AIRLINK 184.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.11%)
Feb 08, 2025
Business & Finance Print 2025-02-08

Weekly SPI inflation down 0.21pc

Tahir Amin Published 08 Feb, 2025 06:30am

ISLAMABAD: The Sensitive Price Index-based inflation for the week ended February 6, 2025, decreased by 0.21 per cent due to a decrease in the prices of tomatoes (11.42per cent), potatoes (5.99per cent), onions (4.38per cent), chicken (3.95per cent), pulse gram (1.72per cent) and LPG (1.08per cent), says Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The year-on-year trend depicts an increase of 1.02 per cent mainly due to an increase in the prices of ladies sandal (75.09per cent), moong (31.08per cent), pulse gram (30.36per cent), powdered milk (25.80per cent), potatoes (23.42per cent), beef (22.35per cent), vegetable ghee 1kg (17.15per cent), garlic (16.30per cent), gas charges for q1 (15.52per cent), vegetable ghee 2.5kg (14.84per cent), shirting (14.11per cent), and firewood (13.07per cent), while a major decrease is observed in the prices of onions (54.79per cent), tomatoes (42.99per cent), wheat flour (36.76per cent), chilies powder (20.00per cent), electricity charges for q1 (18.92per cent), eggs (12.09per cent), maash (11.61per cent), masoor (11.25per cent), rice basmati broken (8.41per cent), petrol (5.71per cent), diesel (3.87per cent) and LPG (1.70per cent).

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 13 (25.49per cent) items increased, 16 (31.37per cent) items decreased and 22 (43.14per cent) items remained stable.

The SPI for the week under review recorded at 318.38 points against 319.06 points during the same period of previous week.

The SPI for the consumption group up to Rs17,732, Rs17,732-Rs22,888, Rs22,889-Rs29,517, Rs29,518-Rs44,175 and above Rs44,175 decreased by 0.29 per cent, 0.27 per cent, 0.24 per cent, 0.23 per cent and 0.19 per cent respectively.

The items, prices of which, increased during the period under review include, bananas (3.25 per cent), hi-speed diesel (2.67 per cent), sugar (1.78 per cent), toilet soap (0.69 per cent), garlic (0.44 per cent), salt powdered (0.39 per cent), petrol super (0.38 per cent), cigarettes Capstan 20’s packet each (0.25 per cent), long cloth 57“ Gul Ahmed/Al Karam(0.24 per cent), firewood whole 40kg (0.23 per cent), powdered milk Nido390gm polybag each (0.07 per cent), cooking oil Daldaor other similar brand (sn), 5-litre tin each (0.04 per cent) and rice basmati broken (0.03 per cent).

