Maritime industry’s revival: PM approves sweeping reforms

Recorder Report Published 08 Feb, 2025 06:30am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday greenlit an extensive reform initiative designed to completely revive the country’s maritime industry, under which Pakistan Maritime and Sea Port Authority (PMSPA) has been established.

A high-level committee was also formed to ensure successful implementation of the reform plan, with Defence Minister Khawaja Asif at the helm.

The committee will consist of senior officials from various departments and will meet every two weeks to oversee the progress of the approved measures.

The key components of the reform plan encompass restructuring of Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC), the modernisation of National Ports Master Plan and standardisation of tariffs throughout the country’s ports.

A significant emphasis will be placed on the digitisation of ports and the creation of new terminals across multiple locations. Besides, the plan will tackle water-based agriculture and other related sectors.

