AIRLINK 184.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.11%)
BOP 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.32%)
CNERGY 7.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
FCCL 36.65 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
FFL 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.24%)
FLYNG 24.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.29%)
HUBC 127.25 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.33%)
HUMNL 12.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.99%)
KEL 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.69%)
KOSM 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.99%)
MLCF 42.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.44%)
OGDC 198.75 Increased By ▲ 3.31 (1.69%)
PACE 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.97%)
PAEL 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.68%)
PIAHCLA 17.11 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.24%)
PIBTL 7.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 9.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.17%)
PPL 169.60 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (1.02%)
PRL 32.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-3.88%)
PTC 22.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
SEARL 102.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-1.7%)
SILK 1.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-10.08%)
SSGC 35.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.22%)
SYM 17.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.83%)
TELE 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.24%)
TPLP 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.6%)
TRG 66.30 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.21%)
WAVESAPP 11.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.89%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.66%)
YOUW 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.05%)
BR100 11,609 Increased By 39.9 (0.34%)
BR30 34,116 Increased By 81.8 (0.24%)
KSE100 110,323 Increased By 21.8 (0.02%)
KSE30 34,411 Increased By 24.5 (0.07%)
Feb 08, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-02-08

Navy’s AMAN-25 begins

Recorder Report Published 08 Feb, 2025 06:30am

KARACHI: An impressive and colourful flag-hoisting ceremony was held at Pakistan Navy Dockyard, Karachi, marking the formal inauguration of the 9th Multinational Maritime Exercise AMAN 2025.

The event featured the simultaneous hoisting of flags from all participating nations. A large number of senior military representatives, observers, diplomats, and officials from Pakistan Armed Forces attended the ceremony.

The message of Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Naveed Ashraf, was read during the ceremony. In his message, the Naval Chief warmly welcomed the participants of Exercise AMAN-25 and highlighted that the exercise has become a regular feature, bringing together regional and extra-regional navies to foster a secure and conducive maritime environment.

He emphasised Pakistan Navy’s role as a key stakeholder in the Arabian Sea and its initiatives to enhance regional maritime security, including Regional Maritime Security Patrols (RMSP). The Admiral added that in recognition of the international community’s trust in Pakistan Navy’s efforts to promote peace and stability at sea, AMAN Dialogue has been introduced as an adjunct to the exercise.

Speaking on the occasion, Commander Pakistan Fleet, Rear Admiral Abdul Munib, underscored Pakistan Navy’s contributions toward collaborative maritime security.

He emphasised the significance of the exercise in enhancing interoperability among participants and sought their cooperation in achieving the exercise’s objectives.

He praised the participating countries for supporting Pakistan’s commitment to peace and maritime security and acknowledged the fluttering flags of participating nations as a true embodiment of the Exercise AMAN motto — ‘Together for Peace.’ He expressed hope that the friendships fostered during the exercise would continue to grow.

AMAN 2025 is the 9th edition of the series and is being held from 7-11 February 2025. Around 60 countries, along with their ships, aircraft, special operations forces, and observers, are participating in the exercise.

Additionally, Pakistan Navy has introduced the inaugural AMAN Dialogue, scheduled for 9-10 February 2025, as an adjunct to the exercise.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

pakistan navy Admiral Naveed Ashraf AMAN exercise AMAN 2025

Comments

200 characters

Navy’s AMAN-25 begins

PD misses key targets set by PM

Agri-tubewells in Balochistan: Stock of power sector receivables reaches Rs530bn

FBR urged to establish fully operational tax office in Gwadar

Newly-incorporated unlisted companies: SECP mandates book-entry shares

GST return: KTBA voices concern over missing key annexures

Climate change: PM demands grants for developing nations

Award ceremony: PM honours top businessmen and taxpayers

SECP says it doesn’t regulate real estate investment schemes

Third session of Pakistan-Hungary JCEC concludes

FBR: transfers & postings

Read more stories