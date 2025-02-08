Navy’s AMAN-25 begins

KARACHI: An impressive and colourful flag-hoisting ceremony was held at Pakistan Navy Dockyard, Karachi, marking the formal inauguration of the 9th Multinational Maritime Exercise AMAN 2025.

The event featured the simultaneous hoisting of flags from all participating nations. A large number of senior military representatives, observers, diplomats, and officials from Pakistan Armed Forces attended the ceremony.

The message of Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Naveed Ashraf, was read during the ceremony. In his message, the Naval Chief warmly welcomed the participants of Exercise AMAN-25 and highlighted that the exercise has become a regular feature, bringing together regional and extra-regional navies to foster a secure and conducive maritime environment.

He emphasised Pakistan Navy’s role as a key stakeholder in the Arabian Sea and its initiatives to enhance regional maritime security, including Regional Maritime Security Patrols (RMSP). The Admiral added that in recognition of the international community’s trust in Pakistan Navy’s efforts to promote peace and stability at sea, AMAN Dialogue has been introduced as an adjunct to the exercise.

Speaking on the occasion, Commander Pakistan Fleet, Rear Admiral Abdul Munib, underscored Pakistan Navy’s contributions toward collaborative maritime security.

He emphasised the significance of the exercise in enhancing interoperability among participants and sought their cooperation in achieving the exercise’s objectives.

He praised the participating countries for supporting Pakistan’s commitment to peace and maritime security and acknowledged the fluttering flags of participating nations as a true embodiment of the Exercise AMAN motto — ‘Together for Peace.’ He expressed hope that the friendships fostered during the exercise would continue to grow.

AMAN 2025 is the 9th edition of the series and is being held from 7-11 February 2025. Around 60 countries, along with their ships, aircraft, special operations forces, and observers, are participating in the exercise.

Additionally, Pakistan Navy has introduced the inaugural AMAN Dialogue, scheduled for 9-10 February 2025, as an adjunct to the exercise.

