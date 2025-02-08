Pakistan faces existential threat from climate change: Jazz official

ISLAMABAD: Climate change poses an existential threat to Pakistan, requiring immediate and coordinated action from both the government and the corporate sector to build national resilience.

Syed Fakhar Ahmed, Jazz’s chief regulatory officer, shared these thoughts at the Breathe Pakistan International Climate Change Conference, emphasising that a comprehensive, data-driven approach is critical to mitigating the country’s escalating environmental challenges.

Speaking at a roundtable symposium titled, “Igniting a Dialogue Between Government & the Corporate Sector on a New Blueprint for Climate Resilience in Pakistan”, he underscored the disproportionate impact of climate change on low- and middle-income countries (LMICs).

Pakistan, ranked among the top five most vulnerable nations, is already experiencing extreme weather events, including floods, droughts, glacial lake outbursts, heatwaves, and wildfires.

Fakhar highlighted the necessity of integrating climate resilience into national policy frameworks. He stressed that corporate entities must transition towards sustainable business models, incorporating renewable energy, circular economy principles, and carbon offset initiatives. While some companies have taken steps to reduce their environmental footprint through carbon neutrality targets, waste reduction, and reforestation programmes, Fakhar emphasised that such efforts must be scaled up and institutionalised across industries.

Other experts in the panel called for enhanced public-private collaboration to implement nature-based solutions, improve energy efficiency, and develop climate-smart infrastructure. With energy consumption being a primary environmental challenge, panelists discussed the need for government incentives to accelerate the adoption of renewable energy in industrial and commercial operations.

Fakhar highlighted some of the initiatives that Jazz has undertaken to reduce its environmental impact and contribute to climate resilience in Pakistan. The company has systematically quantified its carbon footprint under Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions, focusing on reducing energy consumption through renewable energy integration, energy conservation measures, and nature-based solutions like tree plantations.

“As part of its circular economy efforts, Jazz has cut down plastic consumption by reducing SIM card sizes and ensures formal waste management through a recycling company. The company has also planted 37,000 trees in Peshawar and Islamabad under the Jazz Carbon Sink Project to enhance carbon sequestration,” Fakhar informed.

“Addressing climate change requires a collective effort, and at Jazz, we are committed to reducing our carbon footprint while leveraging digital solutions to drive sustainability,” said Fakhar. “Through data-driven policies, renewable energy adoption, and circular economy principles, we aim to contribute to Pakistan’s transition towards a low-carbon economy.”

He stressed that the urgency of the climate crisis requires all stakeholders—government bodies, corporations, and civil society—to take collective responsibility and drive actionable solutions. “Without immediate intervention, Pakistan’s economic and social fabric will continue to suffer from the devastating consequences of climate change,” Fakhar added.

Other panelists included Amir Paracha, Chairman and CEO of Unilever Pakistan; Shahzain Munir, Executive Director of EBM; Kate Wilson Hargreaves, Director of Climate & Environment at DAI UK; Danish Khaliq, VP Sales and Strategy at BYD/Mega Motor Company; and Nabila Yazdani, Head of Strategy, Communication, and Sustainability at Zong.

