14th Rashid D Habib Golf Tournament: Ahmed Baig Takes Lead on second day

KARACHI: Bank AL Habib’s 14th Rashid D Habib Memorial National Professional Golf Tournament, hosted at Karachi Golf Club, is witnessing thrilling competition as top professional Pakistani golfers battle for supremacy.

After two intense rounds, Ahmed Baig of RPG leads the leaderboard with a total score of 135 (9 under par), showcasing remarkable consistency and skill. Baig is also defending his title from last year.

Close behind him are Muhammad Munir (RWP) and Muhammad Zubair (KGC), both tied at second place with scores of 137 (7 under par). Their stellar performances have set the stage for a competitive final stretch of the tournament.

Other notable contenders include Hamza Taimur Amin (RMG), Tallat Ijaz (GYM), and Mudassir Iqbal (KGC), all tied at fourth place with a score of 141 (3 under par). The championship continues to bring high-level golf action, drawing enthusiasts and professionals alike to witness the intense contest.

With two rounds remaining, the race for the title is still wide open. After the cut, 52 professionals will advance to the third round, while 32 senior pros and 23 junior pros will play their first round today, February 8th. The tournament has already delivered some impressive performances, and the upcoming rounds are set to bring even more thrilling action as the players’ battle for victory.

Bank AL Habib’s Rashid D Habib Memorial National Golf Tournament is a premier event in Pakistan’s golfing calendar, attracting top talent and promoting excellence in the sport. The championship will conclude on February 9, 2025, with the final round determining the ultimate winner.

