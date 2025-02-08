AIRLINK 184.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.11%)
Business & Finance Print 2025-02-08

Zarea Ltd set to go public with IPO on 10th

Press Release Published 08 Feb, 2025 06:30am

KARACHI: Zarea Limited, Pakistan’s leading B2B digital commodity trading platform, is set to go public with an Initial Public Offering (IPO) that presents an attractive opportunity for investors seeking high-growth potential in the technology and e-commerce sector.

With a proven track record of rapid expansion, strong financial performance, and a strategic vision to disrupt Pakistan’s commodity supply chain, Zarea’s listing on the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) marks a milestone in the country’s evolving digital commerce landscape.

Zarea Limited is set to raise PKR 1 billion through its IPO. The book-building process is scheduled for February 10-11, 2025, with the retail subscription portion open from February 17-18, 2025.

The IPO, managed by Topline Securities and Growth Securities as joint lead managers, will offer 62.5 million shares, representing 23.81 percent of its post-IPO paid-up capital, at a floor price of PKR 16 per share, through a 100 percent book-building mechanism.

Zarea operates on a business model that has already proven successful internationally. For instance, of business in India, a company with a similar model, is valued at over USD 5 billion and is preparing for its own IPO.

Zarea aims to replicate this success in Pakistan by revolutionizing the commodity trading market through its innovative B2B e-commerce platform, Zarea.pk.

The platform facilitates seamless transactions between buyers and sellers, delivering transparency, efficiency, and scalability. Since its inception, Zarea has emerged as a leader in Pakistan’s digital marketplace, operating across 30+ cities, completing over 11,000 transactions, and crossing 325k metric tons orders delivered.

Zarea Limited is backed by a highly experienced and diverse board of directors, ensuring strong corporate governance and strategic oversight.

The board comprises industry veterans, financial experts, and technology leaders with extensive experience in corporate leadership, procurement, taxation, banking, and digital transformation.

CEO Ali Alam Qamar, a leading entrepreneur, has played a pivotal role in driving Zarea’s growth and market leadership.

The board includes Sohail Wajahat Siddiqui (Sitara-i-Imtiaz), a former Federal Minister and ex-Managing Director of Siemens Pakistan, known for his expertise in corporate governance and energy sector reforms.

Additionally, Muhammad Afzal Chaudhry, a seasoned banker with over four decades of experience in credit and risk management, strengthens the company’s financial oversight.

