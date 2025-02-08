MCB opens branch at Bason Road, Multan

MULTAN: MCB Islamic proudly inaugurated its new branch in Multan, marking another milestone in its commitment to providing Shariah-compliant banking services across Pakistan.

The grand opening ceremony was graced by the esteemed presence of the President and CEO of MCB Islamic Bank Zargham Khan Durrani along with Azhar Iqbal, General Manager Multan & Balochistan Circle, and Ali Feroz, Regional Head, Multan.

Speaking at the occasion, Durrani emphasized the bank’s vision of expanding its customer base with innovative, ethical, and customer-centric financial solutions. He expressed confidence that the new branch would play a vital role in facilitating the banking needs of individuals and businesses in Multan.

