PARTLY FACETIOUS: An ailing Maulana visited by PM, others

“The Maulana was visited by the Prime Minister, ostensibly to ask after his health.”

“He went with flowers and…and…did he take any honey?”

“Don’t you dare be facetious on this count.”

“Excuse me?”

“Let me put it this in no uncertain terms: The Maulana is not Gandapur and doesn’t take honey.”

“Gandapur is not the only politician who has a partiality to honey, if I recall there was a Pakistan Peoples’ Party leader who also had a honey bottle in his hospital room declared sub-jail…and wait the other thing I wanted to point out to you was that honey has medicinal properties as cited by the Quran and in hadith as well.”

“Oh, OK, but I don’t think the Prime Minister took any honey for The Maulana.”

“Well, that’s an un-Islamic…”

“Let it go, you have this tendency of taking an argument beyond its lifetime.”

“Alright then, so why the flowers? I mean, isn’t that what people in the West take when visiting someone in hospital? I mean in the Islamic Republic…”

“I heard the Japanese take sweet melons for their sick.”

“Why? To throw it at…”

“Stop right there – I said Japanese, not Gullu Butt. Anyway, I heard the Japanese take this fruit because it’s very, very, expensive?”

“Let’s export it, then? Please send the Brown Pope…”

“Hey talking of the Brown Pope, why didn’t the powers that be send Bilawal Bhutto Zardari (BBZ) at the time of Trump’s inauguration. I mean, BBZ was at least invited to a function where Trump was present.”

“Read the writing on the wall stupid. Anyway, one other item that Shehbaz Sharif can take next time he goes to visit someone sick…”

“The Maulana wasn’t sick; he was just sticking his nose where it did not belong, or so thought the Prime Minister.”

“Well if all I got was flowers and a visit then I too may be tempted to keep sticking my nose…”

“That’s why you are a nobody. My advice: wait for The Maulana’s next move - you of such a shallow mind.”

