AIRLINK 184.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.11%)
BOP 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.32%)
CNERGY 7.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
FCCL 36.65 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
FFL 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.24%)
FLYNG 24.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.29%)
HUBC 127.25 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.33%)
HUMNL 12.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.99%)
KEL 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.69%)
KOSM 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.99%)
MLCF 42.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.44%)
OGDC 198.75 Increased By ▲ 3.31 (1.69%)
PACE 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.97%)
PAEL 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.68%)
PIAHCLA 17.11 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.24%)
PIBTL 7.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 9.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.17%)
PPL 169.60 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (1.02%)
PRL 32.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-3.88%)
PTC 22.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
SEARL 102.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-1.7%)
SILK 1.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-10.08%)
SSGC 35.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.22%)
SYM 17.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.83%)
TELE 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.24%)
TPLP 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.6%)
TRG 66.30 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.21%)
WAVESAPP 11.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.89%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.66%)
YOUW 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.05%)
BR100 11,609 Increased By 39.9 (0.34%)
BR30 34,116 Increased By 81.8 (0.24%)
KSE100 110,323 Increased By 21.8 (0.02%)
KSE30 34,411 Increased By 24.5 (0.07%)
Feb 08, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-02-08

PTI says it will hold rally only in Swabi

Recorder Report Published 08 Feb, 2025 06:30am

ISLAMABAD: The embattled Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) announced on Friday that it will not engage in any confrontation with the government on February 8 – the first anniversary of the general elections last year – despite planning a large rally in Swabi to lodge their protest against manipulation of election results.

Speaking at a presser after a meeting of the party’s political committee, PTI secretary general Salman Akram Raja said that the party would hold a rally only in Swabi, while protests would take place at tehsil and union council levels.

He made it clear that the party has no plan for any confrontation, saying PTI believes in peaceful protests, which is its constitutional right that no one can snatch from.

The PTI had requested permission to hold a rally at Minar-e-Pakistan in Lahore on February 8, but the deputy commissioner turned down the request, refusing to allow the rally.

Meanwhile, ahead of the event in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, government officials, including police personnel, have been barred from participating in political gatherings and rallies.

The provincial police have also been instructed to refrain from attending or facilitating such events.

KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has announced a full-scale protest on the occasion of “Black Day” today (Saturday), vowing to ensure the release of ex-prime minister Imran Khan at all costs.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

general elections PTI Salman Akram Raja

Comments

200 characters

PTI says it will hold rally only in Swabi

PD misses key targets set by PM

Agri-tubewells in Balochistan: Stock of power sector receivables reaches Rs530bn

FBR urged to establish fully operational tax office in Gwadar

Newly-incorporated unlisted companies: SECP mandates book-entry shares

GST return: KTBA voices concern over missing key annexures

Climate change: PM demands grants for developing nations

Award ceremony: PM honours top businessmen and taxpayers

SECP says it doesn’t regulate real estate investment schemes

Third session of Pakistan-Hungary JCEC concludes

FBR: transfers & postings

Read more stories