PTI says it will hold rally only in Swabi

ISLAMABAD: The embattled Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) announced on Friday that it will not engage in any confrontation with the government on February 8 – the first anniversary of the general elections last year – despite planning a large rally in Swabi to lodge their protest against manipulation of election results.

Speaking at a presser after a meeting of the party’s political committee, PTI secretary general Salman Akram Raja said that the party would hold a rally only in Swabi, while protests would take place at tehsil and union council levels.

He made it clear that the party has no plan for any confrontation, saying PTI believes in peaceful protests, which is its constitutional right that no one can snatch from.

The PTI had requested permission to hold a rally at Minar-e-Pakistan in Lahore on February 8, but the deputy commissioner turned down the request, refusing to allow the rally.

Meanwhile, ahead of the event in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, government officials, including police personnel, have been barred from participating in political gatherings and rallies.

The provincial police have also been instructed to refrain from attending or facilitating such events.

KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has announced a full-scale protest on the occasion of “Black Day” today (Saturday), vowing to ensure the release of ex-prime minister Imran Khan at all costs.

